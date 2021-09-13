Researchers to study whether vaccines affect women’s periods.

Earlier this year, as Covid-19 vaccines became more widely available, some women and girls took to social media to describe changes in their menstrual cycles after receiving the injections, including irregular cycles, painful periods and heavy bleeding.

Some postmenopausal women have told stories about their period for the first time in years. Many have wondered if vaccines could be the reason.

Today researchers in five institutions, supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health, will conduct one-year studies to examine any possible link between vaccination and irregular periods, and to help allay worries this could prevent women from getting vaccinated.

The evidence regarding abnormal periods has so far been purely anecdotal. There are no known link between vaccination and changes in menstruation, and public health experts reiterate that vaccines are safe, effective and necessary to end the pandemic.