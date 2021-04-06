World
Rescuers search for survivors after cyclone kills 119 in Indonesia – Times of India
JAKARTA: Rescuers searched for dozens of missing in remote south-eastern islands Indonesia Tuesday, as reinforcements arrived to help following a tropical cyclone which killed at least 119 people.
Helicopters were deployed to aid in the search, and ships carrying food, the water, blankets and drugs reached ports previously blocked by high waves cyclone Seroja, which brought heavy rains and caused deadly floods and landslides on Sunday.
Indonesia’s disaster relief agency BNPB has revised upward the death toll from the cyclone in East Nusa Tenggara Islands, after earlier saying 86 people had died. Seventy-six people were still missing.
“The rescue team is on the ground. The weather is nice,” BNPB spokesperson Raditya Jati told a press briefing.
However, search and rescue personnel had difficulty transporting heavy equipment for the search.
“The search for victims is limited, existing heavy equipment cannot be sent to its destination, especially to Adonara and Alor,” BNPB chief Doni Monardo said.
The islands of Adonara and Alor were among the islands most affected by the cyclone, with 62 and 21 deaths respectively.
Aerial footage of Adonara on Tuesday showed brown mud and floodwater covering a large area, burying houses, roads and trees.
The military and volunteers arrived on the islands on Tuesday and set up public kitchens, while medical workers were brought in.
A video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata, home to the Lewotolok Island volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had crushed houses after being dislodged by the cyclone.
Thousands of people have been displaced, nearly 2,000 buildings, including a hospital, have been affected and over 100 homes severely damaged by the cyclone.
Two people died in neighboring West Nusa Tenggara province.
There were also concerns about possible COVID-19 infections in crowded evacuation centers.
In neighboring East Timor, at least 33 have been killed in floods, landslides and fallen trees. Civil protection authorities used heavy equipment to search for survivors.
“The number of victims could increase further because many victims have not been found,” senior director of civil protection Ismael da Costa Babo told Reuters.
“They were buried by landslides and washed away by flooding.”
Some residents of Lembata Island may also have been washed away by mud in the sea.
A volcano that erupted on Lembata last month destroyed vegetation at the top of the mountain, allowing hardened lava to slide towards 300 homes when the cyclone struck, a senior district official said, hoping the l help was on the way.
“We were only able to search on the seashore, not in the deeper areas, due to lack of equipment yesterday,” Thomas Ola Langoday told Reuters by phone.
He feared that many bodies were still buried under large rocks.
President Joko Widodo urged his cabinet to speed up evacuation and relief efforts and restore power.
The chief of the meteorological agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said that once rare tropical cyclones were occurring more often in Indonesia and that climate change could be the cause.
“Seroja is the first time we’ve seen a huge impact because it has hit the ground. It’s not common,” she said.
