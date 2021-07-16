Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll exceeds 125

Rescuers in western Germany and Belgium rushed to rescue hundreds of people at risk or still missing as the death toll from the devastating floods rose to more than 125 on Friday.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 63 people died there, including 12 residents of an assisted living center for people with disabilities in the town of Sinzig who were surprised by a sudden rise in water from the Ahr river nearby.

In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia, state officials estimated the death toll at 43, but warned the figure could rise.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was “stunned” by the devastation caused by the floods and pledged his support to the families of those killed, as well as to towns and villages facing significant damage.

“At the time of need, our country stands together,” Steinmeier said in a statement. “It is important that we stand in solidarity with those from whom the flood has taken everything.

A heart-wrenching rescue effort unfolded in the German town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne, where people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

“We managed to get 50 people out of their homes last night,” county administrator Frank Rock told German television station n-tv.

Aerial photos showed what appeared to be a massive landslide in a gravel pit on the outskirts of town.

“One has to assume that under the circumstances some people failed to escape,” said Rock.

Authorities were trying to count hundreds of people missing, but warned the high number could come from duplicate reports and difficulties reaching people due to disrupted roads and phone service.

Dikes at risk of collapse in the Netherlands

After Germany, where the death toll stood at 106, Belgium was hit hardest by the floods which destroyed homes. Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told the VRT network that the country had confirmed the deaths of 20 people and that 20 others were still missing.

Water levels in the Meuse that runs from Belgium to the Netherlands remain critical and several dikes were at risk of collapsing, Verlinden said.

The high water level near the Limburg hamlet of Aasterberg as the Meuse floods its banks in the Netherlands following heavy rains [Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP]

Authorities in the town of Venlo in the south of the Netherlands have evacuated 200 hospital patients due to the imminent threat of flooding from the river.

This week’s flash floods followed days of heavy rain in Western Europe. Thousands of people have been left homeless in Germany after their homes were destroyed or deemed at risk by authorities.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, who hopes to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as the country’s leader after Germany’s September 26 elections, said the disaster had caused immense economic damage to the most densely populated state from the country.

“The floods have literally torn the ground from under the feet of many people,” Governor Armin Laschet said at a press conference. “They lost their homes, their farms or their businesses. “

Federal and state authorities have pledged financial assistance to affected areas, which also include the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where at least 60 people have died and entire villages have been destroyed.

The Meuse at Maaseik, in northern Belgium, where the situation remains critical as the water continues to rise [Eric Lalmand/BELGA/AFP]

“Climate change is no longer abstract”

Rhineland-Palatinate state governor Malu Dreyer said the disaster showed the need to step up efforts to curb global warming.

She accused Laschet and Merkel’s center-right Union bloc of hampering efforts to further reduce greenhouse gases in Germany, Europe’s largest economy and a major emitter of greenhouse gases. Greenhouse.

“Climate change is no longer abstract. We are living it up close and painfully, ”she told media group Funke.

Steinmeier, the German president, echoed her calls for more efforts to tackle global warming.

“It is only if we resolutely tackle climate change that we can limit the extreme weather conditions that we are currently experiencing,” he said.

Experts say such disasters could become more frequent in the future.

“Parts of Western Europe… received up to two months of rain over the span of two days. What made the situation worse was that the soils were already saturated from previous rainfall, ”said World Meteorological Organization spokesperson Clare Nullis.

While she said it was too early to blame the flooding and the previous heat wave on rising global temperatures, Nullis added: “Climate change is already increasing the frequency of extreme events. And many isolated events have been shown to be made worse by global warming. “

“Military disaster alarm”

Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said the German military has deployed more than 850 troops to help with the flooding, but their numbers “are increasing dramatically as needs increase.” He said the ministry had sounded a “military disaster alarm”.

Italy sent civil protection agents, firefighters and rescue boats to Belgium to help search for the missing.

In the province of Limburg in the south of the Netherlands, which was also hit hard by flooding, troops stacked sandbags to reinforce a 1.1 km (0.7 mile) stretch of dike on along the Meuse, and the police helped evacuate the slums.

Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the government is officially declaring flood-stricken areas, meaning businesses and residents can claim compensation. Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the region on Thursday evening and called the scenes “heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, sustained precipitation in Switzerland caused several rivers and lakes to overflow. Public broadcaster SRF reported that a flash flood washed away cars, flooded basements and destroyed small bridges in the northern villages of Schleitheim and Beggingen on Thursday evening.

Erik Schulz, mayor of the hard-hit German town of Hagen, 50 km (31 miles) northeast of Cologne, said there had been a wave of solidarity from other regions and ordinary citizens to help people affected by flooding.

“We have a lot, a lot of citizens who say, ‘I can offer housing, where can I go to help, where can I register, where can I bring my shovel and my bucket?'”, A- he told n-tv.

“The city is united and it shows. “