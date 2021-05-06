Rescue of seafarers: major brands adopt checklist to bring crew home

An estimated 200,000 crew members are stranded on commercial vessels around the world amid attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unilever Plc and other big retail brands are among consumer giants adopting a toolkit to audit their shipping supply chains in a bid to help bring stranded seafarers back on commercial vessels to their homes and eliminate human rights risks.

The voluntary initiative, which will launch later this week, calls on companies that place freight on shipping containers to address issues arising from government restrictions on crew changes. It is estimated that more than 200,000 crew members around the world are still stranded on ships beyond the expiration of their contracts and well beyond globally accepted safety standards.

The program – which is part of a United Nations Global Compact project – is also expected to be endorsed by the powerful Consumer Goods Forum, an organization that has among its members hundreds of the world’s largest consumer companies, including Coca-Cola. Co., Marks & Spencer. Group Plc and Nestle SA.

“Businesses, from multinationals to global brands, have a responsibility to respect the human rights of seafarers as workers throughout their supply chain,” said Sturla Henriksen, UN Global Compact Special Advisor for maritime questions. “There is a huge gap between corporate aspirations and corporate actions on human rights. This tool seeks to resolve this issue. “

Practical steps

Any company that puts any type of cargo on ships will be encouraged to use the checklist, which includes asking ship owners and those who charter spaces on ships to take charge of crew changes and to ensure that clauses are not added to contracts which prevent the changing of the crew.

Previously, reports from Bloomberg have revealed that some large commodity companies are avoiding chartering certain vessels or imposing conditions that block crew changes to provide relief to exhausted seafarers. Brands are also encouraged to work with the union and the shipping chamber to request a detailed audit of their supply chain – right down to the vessels that are used to transport their cargo as part of the due diligence initiative in human rights.

Unilever, which like Bloomberg was able to review the details of the program ahead of launch, plans to adopt the toolkit, according to supply chain director Marc Engel. Last year, the company wrote a letter urging world leaders to help stranded seafarers. This latest initiative sets out practical, concrete steps all businesses can take to ensure their maritime logistics respect human rights flags, Engel said.

Engel said the toolkit should spark frank discussions with suppliers and encourage dialogue on costs within the shipping industry, which is fragmented and often employs a network of shipowners, charterers and operators. brokers.

Since the pandemic, some countries and their governments have either shut down or restricted the access of ships to make sailor changes in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid. A Bloomberg investigation published in September revealed numerous violations of international maritime law aimed at protecting seafarers, including allegations of unpaid overtime and insufficient medical care. There are fears that governments will tighten restrictions again as countries attempt to contain mutant virus strains.

The International Chamber of Shipping, the industry association that represents shipowners, agrees with this new initiative, Secretary General Guy Platten said. “The crew change crisis is far from over,” he said. The initiative also calls on companies to pressure governments to support the industry, which Platten says will help.

Some of those brands that have made the effort to dig into their supply chains have been surprised.

Fashion retailer TFG London conducted a survey of its supply chain in 2020. It asked its shipping partners for a detailed map of the logistics network at sea and enlisted the help of the Seafarers’ Union to undertake checks welfare on some of the ships carrying its cargo. The company found that five vessels did not have an agreement with the union.

“We felt powerless to act because we did not have the tools or significant leverage to respond to this crisis,” said Francesca Mangano, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at TFG London. “This tool is designed to drive change.”