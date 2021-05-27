Republicans unveil $ 928 billion infrastructure plan to counter Biden’s

Republican U.S. senators on Thursday presented a $ 928 billion infrastructure proposal, a counter-offer to President Joe Biden’s more radical plan as both sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain distant on how to pay the massive expenses.

The Republican offer would increase spending by $ 91 billion on roads and bridges, $ 48 billion on water resources and $ 25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by negotiators of the GOP. It would also provide for ad hoc increases in broadband investment, to $ 65 billion and $ 22 billion in rail.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments and instead want to transfer unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover costs.

“This is a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the GOP’s top negotiator.

Republican senators have said their offer responds to “basic infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of a potential bipartisan deal. But their comprehensive approach risks being met with skepticism by Democrats and the White House.

With around $ 250 billion in new spending, their plan falls short of the more ambitious proposal laid out in the US plan for the president’s jobs. In previous negotiations. Biden reduced his opening bid from $ 2.3 trillion to $ 1.7 trillion.

Investing in infrastructure is a top legislative priority for Biden. Talks are at a crossroads ahead of the May 31 deadline to move towards a bipartisan deal. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike the contours of a deal with the Republicans or whether he will try to go it alone with the Democrats if no progress is made in the coming days.