Repression sparks exodus from Myanmar’s largest city – Times of India
YANGON: roads out of MyanmarThe city’s largest city was suffocated on Friday by people fleeing the junta’s deadly crackdown on anti-coup dissent, as neighboring authorities Thailand said they were preparing for an influx of refugees.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, sparking a mass uprising that security forces sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.
More than 220 people have been confirmed killed and 2,000 detained, according to a local watch group.
The junta this week imposed martial law in six cantons Yangon, the former capital and commercial center of the country, in fact placing nearly two million people under the direct control of military commanders.
Local media showed on Friday that traffic was obstructing a main highway going north to Yangon, reporting that people were fleeing the city for rural areas.
“I don’t feel safe anymore – some nights I can’t sleep,” a resident near one of the neighborhoods where security forces killed protesters told AFP.
“I am very worried that the worst will happen next because where I live … is very intense, with the security forces taking people off the streets.”
“I don’t feel safe anymore – some nights I can’t sleep.”
The women said she had bought bus tickets for her home state in western Myanmar and would be leaving in a few days.
A 29-year-old man who works as a silversmith in Yangon told AFP by phone that he left the city this week due to the continued crackdown.
“It was too painful to stay,” he told AFP. “After I arrive here at home, I feel much more relieved and secure.”
Across the border from Myanmar in Thailand’s Tak province, authorities said they were preparing shelters for an influx of potential refugees.
“If many Burmese cross the border due to an urgent case, we have prepared the measures … to receive them,” said provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat.
He said Tak province would be able to support around 30,000 to 50,000 people.
About 90,000 Myanmar refugees already live along the porous border, fleeing decades of civil war between armed military and ethnic groups.
