Representative Ron Wright from Texas dies after battling Covid-19

Rep. Ron Wright, Republican of Texas, died Sunday after battling Covid-19 in hospital, his office said on Monday. He was 67 years old.

Mr Wright announced on Jan.21 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact earlier this month with a person infected with the virus. In the statement regarding Mr Wright’s death, his office said he and his wife, Susan, had both been hospitalized in Dallas within the past two weeks.

The statement did not confirm whether the virus caused the death of Mr Wright, who had also undergone cancer treatment.

He is the first sitting member of Congress to die after battling the virus. Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican elected in November, died days before he was sworn in.