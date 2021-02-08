Representative Ron Wright from Texas dies after battling Covid-19
Rep. Ron Wright, Republican of Texas, died Sunday after battling Covid-19 in hospital, his office said on Monday. He was 67 years old.
Mr Wright announced on Jan.21 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact earlier this month with a person infected with the virus. In the statement regarding Mr Wright’s death, his office said he and his wife, Susan, had both been hospitalized in Dallas within the past two weeks.
The statement did not confirm whether the virus caused the death of Mr Wright, who had also undergone cancer treatment.
He is the first sitting member of Congress to die after battling the virus. Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican elected in November, died days before he was sworn in.
“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative,” the MP’s office said in a statement. “He was a statesman, not an ideologue.”
“As his friends, family and many of his constituents know, Ron kept his wit and optimism alive until the very end,” the statement continued. “Despite years of painful and sometimes debilitating cancer treatment, Ron has never lacked a desire to get up and go to work, motivate those around him or offer fatherly advice.
Mr. Wright, a sixth generation resident of Tarrant County, has represented Texas’ sixth congressional district since 2018. A former member of city council, he was a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Representative Joaquin Castro, Democrat from Texas, said on Twitter that Mr. Wright “was a man who cared deeply about public service.”
Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, said Monday that Mr. Wright was a colleague who “led with principle, integrity and thoughtfulness” and “emulated the best of America”.
Prior to serving in Congress, Mr. Wright had served as chief of staff to his predecessor, Representative Joe Barton.
“Ron was not only a dedicated public servant, principled conservative and proud Texan, he was also a loving father and grandfather,” said Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in a statement. “Ron’s life is a testament to his unwavering faith and now he rests with the Lord, having fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.
President Nancy Pelosi said members of Congress were praying for Mr. Wright’s family and relatives of the more than 460,000 Americans who died from the virus.
“May it be a comfort to Congressman Wright’s wife, Susan, their children Rachel, Derek and Justin, and their nine grandchildren, and the entire Wright family, that so many people mourn their loss and pray for them. in this sad time, ”she said.
