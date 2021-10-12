Representative Adam Schiff said Russian President Vladimir Putin “played Trump like a violin” using his greed against him

President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for media on hold during a joint press conference after their summit July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Representative Adam Schiff told Insider that Vladimir Putin “played Trump like a violin.”

He said Trump’s “greed” made him particularly susceptible to manipulation by the Russians.

Schiff said he was still disturbed by the extent to which Trump’s business interests in Moscow were able to influence his relationship.

California Representative Adam Schiff told Insider on Tuesday that his previous experience in prosecuting Richard Miller, the first FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, had equipped him with unique equipment to take on President Donald Trump. .

Specifically, Schiff said, the 1990 trial familiarized him with Russian espionage, “how they identify people of bad character, those who are greedy or unfaithful to their spouses and vulnerable to recruitment or manipulation.” Overall, he said, it showed him how Russian President Vladimir Putin “played” Trump.

Schiff told Insider that as President Trump was not necessarily a good target for recruiting, but his background and beliefs “made him a good target for manipulation.”

He added: “Vladimir Putin understood very easily how to play Trump like a violin.”

“They didn’t even need to throw gold in front of Trump,” Schiff said of Russian officials. “He was actively seeking out hundreds of millions of dollars that he needed Putin’s help for during the campaign and was lying to the public about it. The extent of his greed was far greater than anything I have seen. with Richard Miller. “

Schiff was referring to the Trump Organization’s efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump repeatedly denied have financial interests in Russia while running for president, repeatedly claiming that he had “nothing” to do with Russia, “no deals” and no “business” in the country.

But his longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen contradicted that claim, telling the House Oversight Committee in 2018 that Trump “knew about and led the Trump-Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied to this subject”.

Cohen admitted to lying to Congress on several aspects of the Trump Tower Moscow deal, including the length of time the Trump organization pursued the deal, the extent of its communication with Russian government officials, and the involvement of several members of the Trump family in promoting the agreement.

Specifically, Cohen first told congressional committees investigating the Trump campaign’s links to Russian agents that the Trump Tower talks in Moscow ended in January 2016. He later admitted in a plea deal. with Special Advisor Robert Mueller that these talks continued until June, when candidate Trump was in the Republican primaries.

Trump, meanwhile, has been accused on several occasions of bowing down to Putin while he was president. Among other things, he suggested that Russia be reinstated in the G7 after being expelled following its capture of Crimea and support for separatist forces against Ukraine.

In one of the most striking examples, Trump sparked a backlash for suggesting after a bilateral summit in 2018 that he trusted Putin more than US intelligence agencies. The confession was particularly notable as it came shortly after Mueller’s office filed a detailed indictment against 12 Russian military intelligence officers, establishing the most direct connection to date between the interference of the Russia in the 2016 elections and the Kremlin.

In addition to the 12 GRU officers, Mueller’s team also accused 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities of waging a social media influence campaign to sow discord during the election and increase Trump’s chances. And the special advocate accused a former Russian intelligence officer of obstructing justice by tampering with witnesses in what was then an ongoing case.

Mueller has also indicted a number of US nationals, including Cohen; former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn; former campaign president Paul Manafort; former vice president of campaign Rick Gates; longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone; and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence and pardoned Flynn, Manafort and Papadopoulos before stepping down in January.

Schiff was a senior member of the House Intelligence Committee for the first half of Trump’s presidency before becoming president in 2019, after Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives midway through 2018.

When Trump took office, Schiff became something of a pet peeve for the Republican Party thanks to his relentless pursuit of Trump via investigations into his campaign’s ties to Russia; its financial and commercial activities; and his foreign relations with the Ukrainian government which formed the basis of his first impeachment.

During the Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia, Schiff and then President Devin Nunes frequently made headlines questioning where the investigation should go, with Schiff calling for a further investigation into the Campaign links with Russia and Nunes calling for investigations into the leaks.

Schiff told Insider he was still bothered by the mystery surrounding the Trump Tower Moscow deal.

“To this day, we do not know and we will never know, what role Donald Trump’s desire to build a Trump Tower in Moscow may have played in the obsequious relationship he has shown with Vladimir Putin, to what extent he has capitulated to Russia. leader, “he said.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

