Reports: Cuomo vaccine tsar’s loyalty calls raise concerns

NEW YORK (AP) – Longtime adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccine deployment, called on county leaders to assess their loyalty to the Democratic governor at the amid an investigation into sexual harassment, according to information published in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

A Democratic county leader, who was not named by the newspapers, was so disturbed by the call from vaccine “czar” Larry Schwartz that the executive filed a notice of impending ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office on Friday, newspapers reported.

The executive feared the county’s vaccine supply would suffer if the executive did not indicate its support for Cuomo, the Post reported.

Schwartz was the governor’s secretary from 2011 to 2015 and advised Cuomo from time to time. He returned last spring to assist the administration in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schwartz, who volunteers to manage vaccine distribution in New York City, admitted to phoning county officials but told the Post he did not discuss vaccines in conversations.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Schwartz told the newspaper. “I have always conducted myself in a manner that conforms to a high ethical standard.”

But the phone calls could raise questions about a mix of politics with the state’s response to the coronavirus.

“People don’t see calls from the governor’s mansion as someone wearing one hat and putting on another,” Arthur Caplan, director of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told The Post. “If you control a vital supply of a vital resource like vaccines, you carry a tremendous amount of influence implicitly when you demand political allegiance.

Cuomo faces allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately to six women, including several former staff. He denied touching women inappropriately.

Three-term governor rejected calls for his resignation fellow Democrats, including the two US senators from New York, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and asked New Yorkers to wait for the results of an investigation headed by Attorney General Letitia James.

Schwartz told the Post that the calls he made to assess political support for Cuomo were distinct from the role he plays in the vaccination effort.

“I have had conversations with a number of county leaders across the state to verify whether they maintain their public position that an attorney general investigation is underway and that we should await the outcome of that investigation beforehand. to draw conclusions. He wrote in an email.

Beth Garvey, acting attorney for the governor, said on Sunday in an e-mailed statement to The Associated Press through a spokesperson for Cuomo that any claim by Schwartz “acts in a manner contrary to the law. ‘ethics or in any way other than in the best interests of New Yorkers that he served selflessly is patently false. “

“Larry responded to our call to volunteer in March and has since worked day and night to help New York City weather this pandemic, first managing surge capacity and providing necessary supplies to the state, putting in place of contact tracing efforts, and now helping with vaccine distribution, ”the statement said.