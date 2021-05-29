Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancee Carrie Symonds married in London

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds tied the knot in a small private ceremony in London on Saturday, UK newspapers reported.

Johnson’s office declined to comment on reports in the Mail on Sunday and The Sun that the couple had married at Westminster Roman Catholic Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

The Sun said senior officials in Johnson’s office at 10 Downing St. were unaware of the wedding plan.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, an environmental activist, announced their engagement in February 2020 and had a son together, Wilfred, 1 year old.

The wedding would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships.

The last British Prime Minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

Politicians sent congratulations after the news broke. Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster tweeted: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on your wedding today. “

The reported nuptials come after a tumultuous political week for Johnson, who was accused Wednesday by former senior official Dominic Cummings of spoiling the government’s response to the coronavirus and of being “unfit for work.” On Friday, an ethics probe found that the Prime Minister had acted “recklessly” in renovating his Downing Street apartment without knowing where the money was coming from, although it cleared him.