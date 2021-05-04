Reported infections in India exceed 20 million, although the number is likely higher.

India passed the 20 million reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and many more undetected, experts say, have sparked new calls for a nationwide lockdown.

With these reported numbers, India became the second country after the United States to cross 20 million infections. Although aid from other countries has started to flow, hospitals are still unable to help many seriously ill people, and families were left at expel essential oxygen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under heavy criticism from many for underestimating the virus earlier this year, and on Tuesday opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said a nationwide lockdown was desperately needed, calling it “the only option ”.

Mr Gandhi accused authorities of helping the virus to spread. “A crime has been committed against India”, written on twitter.