Report on a chaotic US election

“America is now a third world country,” Fortune magazine announced in early October, a few weeks before the American elections. Just in time, as elsewhere in the “third world”, an army of foreign correspondents descended on the country a month later – like vultures drawn to a carcass.

The elections did not disappoint. There have been allegations of rigging, a delayed vote count, violent protests, clashes with police and an authoritarian leader who will not accept the result and may refuse to step down – pretty standard fare for the brave correspondents foreigners who roam the “Third World” For stories of misfortune. But oddly enough, what emerged from that particular shit hole was nothing like what we normally hear about other shit countries around the world.

For example, we were not regaled by the heroic stories of the first African reporters to reach the tribal heart of the United States. Neither have we been subjected to adjective and hyphenated descriptions of the country and its resources – oil-rich, poor, ethnically divided – nor to marvel at its great blue sky. and its breathtaking landscapes.

Little was said about the admirable resilience of the exceptionally proud and dignified American people in the face of a devastating pandemic, or their warlike tribalism, or the “terrorist” groups that roam their vast interior.

There is no doubt that such language is apparently reserved only for events in the countries of the South. A near-satirical thread that I started on Twitter before the US election that used many of the above language devices quickly went viral, with many replies from reporters. It was telling that without any request from me, many identified the language of the thread as “covering US elections like Western media covering African elections.”

From its beginnings as actual foreign correspondence – letters written by or stories stolen from unpaid adventurers and colonialists abroad – to today’s professional and polished production, foreign reporting has always been shrouded in the Western cultural ethnocentrism. During the early colonial period, photographers regularly staged their photos, using locals as props, just as colonial administrators reshaped entire societies to match their preconceptions. When reality wasn’t what the photographers expected, they didn’t change their mind – they got someone to play the part.

Methods may have changed with the professionalization of journalism, but attitudes have remained largely the same. In 1989, the late American columnist, William Pfaff, declared: “The current practice of the press moves correspondents from country to country so that they do not ‘become native’ and always see things through the media. American eyes. ” He noted that the practice “institutionalizes ignorance and ensures the perpetuation of the stereotype. Americans look at the world through the eyes of tourists ”.

Things that happen elsewhere are interpreted, not using the cultural contexts in which they occur, but rather in Western cultural settings for a predominantly Western audience, which makes them both exotic and somewhat unfathomable. Add to that the pressures of explaining complex alien social phenomena within inches in a limited period of time and you end up with pre-stored snaps, stereotypes and even pre-written copies, which is why so much seem identical.

“Journalists are sent to all kinds of disasters and political wrangling overseas and asked to file a tight, understandable and quick copy,” wrote Ed Harriman, author of Hack: Home Truths About Foreign News. “Those who don’t, will not go abroad next time. To work like this, journalists must have fairly durable and well-stocked bag-kits, not only with a few clean shirts or blouses, but also recognizable attitudes and perspectives … in the end, what is going to be printed must have one direction. terms that publishers think their readers will understand. “

These conventions for overseas reporting established for over a century have now been exported across the world, including the cultural assumptions embedded in them – such as the fact that audiences don’t need to constantly remind that Washington is a coastal city or that the United States and the United Kingdom. are oil-rich states, but they do so when the subjects are in the exotic and mysterious “third world”.

By adopting these conventions, when non-Western correspondents find themselves in Western capitals, they do not always act like the cultural interpreters that their Western counterparts are. Rather than seeing Western society through their own cultural lenses, they reflect it on its own terms – essentially reporting Western countries as they see themselves.

This makes them perhaps better foreign correspondents than their Western counterparts, as their reports lack the condescending descriptions that plague much of the latter’s output, making their reports extremely different, even when covering storylines. remarkably similar.

Western media have a long way to go to catch up. Before he can give up using horrific imagery or condescending language, he will have to learn to see other societies and report on them on their own terms, and not as exotic crap from colonial traditions.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.