Report: Middle Eastern Countries Among World’s Top Executors in 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Besides China and despite a global drop in death sentences, countries in the Middle East remained among the world’s top executioners last year, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

The number of executions worldwide has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, with at least 483 people executed in 2020, down from 657 the year before, as the coronavirus pandemic has slowed criminal trials and disrupted scheduled executions.

Four states in the region – Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia – topped the global list and continued with shootings, beheadings and hangings, ignoring calls from groups of defending rights to end executions during the pandemic, according to the report.

Although country counts have been in line with global trends, largely due to Saudi legal reforms, countries carried out 88% of the total known executions worldwide in 2020, according to the London-based rights group which campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty.

The figures show that the region is “really out of sync with the rest of the world,” said Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s director for the Middle East and North Africa. “The Middle East stands out as a region that clings to the application of the death penalty after deeply unfair trials.”

Egypt executed more than three times as many convicted prisoners in 2020 than the year before, overtaking Saudi Arabia as the world’s third most prodigious executioner, according to the report.

Although Iraq cut the number of people it killed by more than half last year compared to 2019, mainly due to the virus-induced court closures, the government is facing international criticism for carrying out mass executions. Iraqi courts have grappled with thousands of detainees suspected of being fighters or supporters of the Islamic State group following the militant group’s defeat on the battlefield in 2017. Last November, 21 prisoners held for terrorism-related motives were hanged in a single day.

The 25% overall drop in executions in the region was driven by Saudi Arabia, long one of the world’s most prolific executioners. In a radical change, the Saudi government cut its executions by 85% last year. The kingdom attributed the decline to legal reforms promoted by the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. New directives put an end to executions for crimes related to abolished the death penalty for minors.

Amnesty International’s annual figures by country exclude China, where the figures, estimated at thousands, are classified as a state secret. The report also omits executions in some conflict-ridden countries like Syria, which Morayef called “one of the great black boxes.”

Egypt carried out 107 executions last year, a significant increase from the 32 recorded in 2019. Around 20 executed men had been convicted of political violence, in particular following the 2013 military overthrow of the first president. democratically elected Egyptian, the late Islamist Mohammed Morsi.

Last fall executions have skyrocketed in Egypt after unrest in the death row of the notorious Tora prison in Cairo, where authorities said several inmates tried to escape. Rights groups say military trials of civilians and the use of torture to obtain confessions have escalated as President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi strengthens his authoritarian regime. In response to criticism, the government insisted that security and stability are its top priorities.

Iran remained the Middle East’s number one executioner, killing at least 246 people last year, more than half of the region’s total.

The Amnesty report particularly deplored the execution by Iran of minors, political opponents and journalists. Last December, Iran hanged dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, which launched a popular news channel that helped spark nationwide economic protests. In another case, Navid Afkari, a wrestler jailed for stabbing a man amid protests against Iranian theocracy in 2018, was hastily hanged without notice to his family or lawyer last fall, Amnesty said.

Saudi Arabia, long known for its public beheadings, has scaled back its executions as international oversight of the kingdom’s human rights record increased, Amnesty noted. The change came as Saudi Arabia promoted its global stature by welcome to the summit of the Group of 20 last year and was preparing for a fresher relationship with US President Joe Biden.

Middle Eastern countries that had not killed anyone for years also did so in 2020. The Sultanate of Oman turned the tide by putting four people to death and Qatar resumed executions for the first time in over two decades with the hanging of a Nepalese migrant worker convicted of murder.

By law or in practice, the death penalty has now been abolished in 144 countries, although Amnesty does not expect any such change in the Middle East.

“It is a reflection of the human rights crisis,” Morayef said. “Until the leaders of the Middle East start taking the justice system seriously instead of just holding their security services accountable, I fear we will continue to see these kinds of numbers.”

