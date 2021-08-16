Report details grave violations against children in Afghanistan

the to study found that 5,770 young Afghans were killed or maimed between January 2019 and December 2020, the reference period. Meanwhile, the number of child victims reached an all-time high during the first half of this year, with hundreds of deaths in recent weeks amid a deteriorating political and security situation.

Stop all abuse

Virginia Gamba, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, said Afghanistan continues to be one of the most dangerous places for a child.

“I am appalled by the high and continuing levels of violence suffered by children in Afghanistan, including those caught in combat,” she said.

“As the already dire situation continues to evolve rapidly and reports of human rights violations continue to arise, I call for an end to all abuses and urge the Taliban and all other parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights. as well as through national commitments to protect the lives and rights of all, including those of women and girls.

Research revealed that during the reporting period, one in three victims was a child.

A “dark” future is looming

Armed groups, especially the Taliban, were responsible for most of the incidents, at 46%, with government and pro-government forces accounting for 35%, followed by landmines and explosive remnants of war.

“It is urgent that all parties take the necessary measures to minimize the damage to children and prioritize their protection in the conduct of hostilities as well as to protect schools and hospitals,” Gamba said.

“Such harm is also destined to affect generations to come, when Afghan children have already had their childhood taken away. With figures already alarming and the Taliban identified in the report as one of the main perpetrators of violence against children, the future for children, especially girls in Afghanistan, is bleak.

Education under attack

The UN also verified more than 6,470 grave violations against children during the reporting period, almost half of which are attributed to the Taliban. Some 297 attacks on schools and hospitals were also verified.

Despite a decrease in attacks on schools, the report’s authors noted that attacks on hospitals and protected staff have increased, which they found particularly egregious, given the fragile state of the Afghan health system and the challenges of COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s deliberate attacks on girls’ schools remain “a disturbing trend.” Ms. Gamba called on the group and all other parties to the conflict to respect human rights, including the right to education for girls.

Forced to fight

The warring parties, primarily the Taliban, also recruited 260 boys into the hostilities, mostly in combat roles. Ms Gamba explained that the pandemic has exacerbated the vulnerability of boys: a situation that she said will worsen given current levels of violence.

“Today, I call on all parties, especially the Taliban, to prevent the recruitment and use, kidnappings, killings and mutilations of children and to stop all violations and take urgent action. concrete measures to protect children, schools and hospitals, and alleviate victims, ”she said.

The UN Special Representative further called on Afghanistan to maintain the criminalization of the practice of bacha bazi, a form of sexual abuse against boys, in accordance with the 2018 penal code revisions.

She stressed that real protection for Afghan children will only come through a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“I call on all parties, especially the Taliban today, to ensure that child protection issues are prioritized by all actors involved in the peace negotiations in order to prevent lasting serious violations. against children reproducing and help strengthen the sustainability of peace, ”said Ms. Gamba.