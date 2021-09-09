World

Report: collapse of building in Egypt kills 3 lawyers

CAIRO (AP) – An apartment building collapsed in a town just outside the Egyptian capital, killing at least three people, state media reported on Thursday.

Rescue teams were still looking for possible victims under the rubble of the four-story building in the town of Shoubra el-Khaima in Qalyubia province, according to the Al-Ahram daily. The building collapsed on Wednesday night.

The Qalyubia bar branch announced that the dead were lawyers working in a law firm in the building owned by one of them.

The official MENA news agency said police cordoned off the area and evacuated a nearby building for security reasons.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. MENA reported that prosecutors’ initial investigation showed the building to be old but did not specify its age.

Apartment building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor-quality construction is prevalent in slums, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

At least five women died in an apartment building collapse in June in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Another building in Cairo collapsed in March, killing at least 25 people.


