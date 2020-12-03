Repairing the food system to produce healthy food

A young boy prepares food at his home in Masunduza, Mbabane, Eswatini. Experts say the current food system neither promotes nor produces healthy diets. Credit: Mantoe Phakathi / IPS

MBABANE, Dec. 3 (IPS) – As the world accelerates to meet the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, it is time to replace the currently shattered food system. With only a decade left before the deadline, evidence shows that the way food is produced, processed and transported is not only destructive to the environment, but it also leaves millions of people behind.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) The State of Food and Nutrition in the World Report 2019, more than 820 million people in the world are hungry. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization states that in 2016, 1.9 billion adults were overweight and, of these, 650 million were obese.

In addition, in 2005, the agricultural sector accounted for more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that an already fragile system is not resilient as more people go hungry as lockdowns imposed by governments around the world have revealed a system that relies on transporting food over several kilometers around the world.

Farmers in African countries grow what they don’t eat and eat what they don’t. Eswatini, for example, does not grow enough corn to feed its 1.1 million people, but exports tons of sugar cane to Europe every year. It doesn’t help more than a billion tons food is wasted around the world every year.

As the experts observed during the day Reset the farm-to-fork food system summit organized by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition Foundation (BCFN), on December 1, the food system is unable to take the world to the Promised Land – Zero Hunger by 2030.

Indeed, despite the lack of access for many people and the negative impact of agriculture on the environment, most of the food available is not healthy.

According to Jeffrey Sachs, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the world needs a new food economy.

“Foods are overly processed with too much added sugar, which leads to unhealthy diets,” Sachs said. He blamed it on companies that are obsessed with profit to the point of feeding people “highly addictive” processed foods and poor regulation by governments to ensure behavior change.

Sachs said diets will differ depending on cultural context, but generally healthy diets contain more fruits and vegetables and are based more on plant protein than animal protein.

“Changing the food system is a complex challenge, but the first step is knowing where we want to go, and that is towards healthy food produced with sustainable agriculture,” Sachs said.

While many speakers at the event lamented a broken system, Chris Barrett, professor and co-editor of food policy at Cornell University, said it was not all gloomy and catastrophic. He said the system has seen phenomenal success in 2020, causing the world to experience a record grain harvest despite the pandemic and climate change. He also said that around 5 billion people will have access to healthy and affordable food this year.

“How to fight against challenges while recognizing successes?” He asked.

As other speakers have pointed out, this is a system that was designed many years ago and has served its purpose. The current cracks in the system indicate that it needs to be replaced with a system compatible with the “new normal”.

While advancements and technological innovations are part of the proposed solutions to change the system, policy formulation and education for behavior change are equally important. Protecting the rights of marginalized people such as indigenous peoples and ensuring their access to land are among the game-changing factors.

Elly Schlein, Vice President of Emilia Romagna, Italy, noted that political will and resources are needed to create the right incentives to change the system.

A timely discussion as the world prepares for UN Food Systems Summit 2021 that the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will host from November 30 to December 4. UN objectives The vertices are:

Ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food for all

Switch to sustainable consumption patterns

Stimulate positive production for nature on a sufficient scale

Promote equitable livelihoods and value distribution

Build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress

The Summit Reset the Food System From Farm to Fork Product five recommendations for the United Nations meeting, which Dr Agnes Kalibata, Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, gladly accepted. She said the summit offered an opportunity to assess progress towards 2030 and to change things to ensure the SDGs are met.

A decade is enough to change things, as suggested by Guido Barilla, president of the Barilla group and of the BCFN Foundation. He said only skeptics would want to languish in their comfort zone, saying a decade is too short to change the status quo.

While raising the issues and discussing them at a summit it is important, the real test is in the implementation of the strategies that these meetings produce.