Renewed and more ambitious Paris Agreement goals are needed

UNITED NATIONS, February 26 (IPS) – The UNFCCC launched its “Climate Action: NDC Scorecard” on February 26. The report assesses countries’ progress in meeting climate change mitigation, adaptation and finance goals. Projected reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are “well below” what is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. It is according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which released its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) dashboard today, February 26.

NDCs are the plans that each country describes to build resilience to climate change in areas such as mitigation, adaptation and climate finance. These plans are essential to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, in particular, an urgent goal of keeping global average temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The NDCs considered in the report represent 40% of signatories to the Paris Agreement and represent around 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2017.

“To limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, carbon dioxide emissions must decrease by around 25% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2070,” the report said. . “

The first CDNs were submitted in 2015 and require updating every 5 years, with increasingly ambitious climate change targets.

The report says many countries have stepped up their commitments to “reduce or limit emissions by 2025 or 2030,” but called for stronger mitigation pledges.

“Significant reductions are also needed for non-carbon dioxide emissions,” he said, adding that the projections highlight “the need for parties to further strengthen their mitigation commitments under the Paris Agreement “.

Reporting countries have recorded mitigation actions in industry, agriculture and waste as priorities to achieve their targets. Energy is another pillar of mitigation, with renewable energy production seen as one of the most critical initiatives to deliver clean energy to people. Clean energy and the transition to more efficient modes of transportation were hallmarks of many NDCs.

One of the differences noted between old and new commitments is the emphasis on adaptation. Increased attention is being paid to national adaptation plans, which complement the Sustainable Development Goals. Food security, disaster risk management, coastal protection and poverty reduction are among the priority areas for adaptation.

The report also indicates that some of the countries that have submitted renewed NDCs are aligning their commitments with broader national policy agendas based on a transition to sustainable low-carbon economies. Saint Lucia in the Caribbean does just that.

Saint Lucia submitted its first NDC in 2015 and its commitments renewed in January 2021. The commitments of this country are preceded by the reminder that as a small island developing state, it is disproportionately vulnerable to external economic shocks and extreme weather events that can instantly wipe out decades of its development gains.

Saint Lucia’s Chief Sustainability and Environment Officer Annette Rattigan-Leo told IPS that the country’s renewed commitments focus on mitigation.

“Saint Lucia’s efforts remain in the energy sector, as this sector, according to the analysis, turns out to be the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The goal, as expressed in the updated NDC, is to reduce emissions in the energy sector by 7% by 2030, ”she said.

Saint Lucia’s previous commitment was a 2 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. Leo said the updated NDC not only reflects increased ambition, but the country is proud of the focus on gender, children and youth. The Department of Gender Relations of Saint Lucia is developing a national gender policy and strategic plan, which includes environmental sustainability and climate change as priority areas. According to the report, countries are embracing gender mainstreaming to strengthen the effectiveness of their climate plans.

The NDCs also explored funding and implementation. For a world still struggling with COVID-19, the pandemic has been cited by many countries, but it may be too early to assess its impact on NDCs. The report says long-term effects will depend on the duration of the pandemic and recovery efforts.

Saint Lucia is convinced to achieve its NDCs despite the pandemic. Rattigan-Leo says that with the right investments and partnerships, Saint Lucia can mobilize resources to sustain and sustainably achieve its goals.

“The economic recovery efforts around COVID-19 will require partnerships and strategic investments focused on resilience and green recovery. As such, the initiatives linked to the NDCs, in particular those on renewable energies and energy efficiency, are put forward to be continued over the next 5 years.

The UNFCCC dashboard is a first report. It is based on information from 48 CDNs representing 75 members of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC.

The final version is expected to be released ahead of the Glasgow climate talks in November and will contain the most recent information. Data and engagement from some of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters is missing from this report, most notably India and the United States. China, the leading emitter, is not represented.