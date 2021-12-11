Remembering US-backed state terror in El Salvador

Forty years ago, on December 11, 1981, one of the worst massacres in modern Latin American history began in El Salvador, village of El Mozote and its surroundings.

Some 1,000 civilians, mostly women and children, were slaughtered over a period of days by the elite Salvadoran army battalion Atlacatl, which had been qualified, funded and equipped by the United States.

A tribute to the Jacobin Magazine published on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the massacre recalls some of the gruesome scenes:

“The soldiers entered the house and started slashing the children with machetes, smashing their heads with their guns and suffocating them to death. The youngest children were crammed into the church convent, where the soldiers discharged their guns into it.

The bloodbath took place against the backdrop of the 1980-92 civil war in El Salvador, which ultimately killed more than 75,000 people – the vast majority of atrocities perpetrated by the right-wing state in collaboration with paramilitary groups and death squads.

Everyone’s favorite superpower during the Cold War in the north, the United States, which throughout its existential battle to make the world safe for capitalism has succeeded in destroying countless human lives.

Between 1980 and 1982 alone, US military aid to El Salvador rose from $ 6 million to $ 82 million and then skyrocketed to over $ 1 million a day.

The excessive and continued funding was made possible in large part by the shamelessness with which officials in the Ronald Reagan administration lied to cover up Salvadoran state terror, including in El Mozote.

The administration also waged a campaign to discredit the few journalists bent on exposing the truth, such as former New York Times correspondent Raymond Bonner, author of Weakness and Deceit: America and El Salvador’s Dirty War.

In a new documentary titled “Massacre in El Salvador”, Bonner and photographer Susan Meiselas reflect on the whole sordid affair in El Mozote, where they arrived together in January 1982 to find a “ghost town” and a severely traumatized woman named Rufina. Amaya, one of the only survivors.

Amaya, whose blind husband and three daughters – aged five, three and eight months – had perished in the massacre, later recalled hearing a conversation between soldiers from the Atlacatl Battalion:

“Lieutenant, someone here says he won’t kill children,” said one soldier. “Who is the son of ab **** who said that?” Replied the lieutenant. ” I’m going to kill him. “

Near the beginning of the documentary “Massacre in El Salvador”, a video clip features President Reagan – a former Hollywood actor – speaking the following lines in an apocalyptic tone better suited to the big screen than to reality: “Very simply , the guerrillas are trying to impose a Marxist-Leninist dictatorship on the Salvadoran people.

Never mind that slaughtering 1,000 civilians is not a way to “save” them from the specter of communism – or the dangerous guerrilla attempts to bring some semblance of equality and justice to a country that has long suffered from the tyranny of an exceptionally brutal elite.

To be sure, the United States has never had a problem with the brutal tyranny of the right – as long as the profits continue to flow in line with American interests.

Today, four decades after El Mozote and nearly three decades after the official end of the civil war, Salvador’s last tyrant – President and Twitter star Nayib Bukele, who even bizarrely identified himself as ” cool of the world ”- does a fine job of ensuring that justice in the country always remains elusive.

In addition to successfully converting El Salvador into a Bitcoin dystopia, Bukele has pursued various other dictator-worthy actions, such as the dismissal of five Salvadoran Supreme Court justices as well as the attorney general earlier this year.

Significantly, he also sacked Judge Jorge Guzmán, who had been investigating the El Mozote case since 2016, when a post-civil war amnesty was overturned. The reversal of the amnesty had opened up the possibility that the perpetrators of the massacre could finally be held accountable for their crimes – and that people like Maria Rosario, who lost 24 of her family in the rampage, could achieve the emotional shutdown. which humans generally need. in order to move forward in their life.

And yet El Mozote’s responsibility extends far beyond the individuals of the Atlacatl Battalion who machete and beheaded their way through the village and surrounding areas.

The United States is also directly responsible for this as well as other episodes of state terror in El Salvador and in many other territories around the world.

Thanks to the benefits of imperial privilege, however, history and responsibility disappear simultaneously – except, of course, when things like 9/11 do happen, and the people of the world are then told to “never forget.”

The infamous Elliott Abrams, who in 1981 was appointed Reagan’s Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, dutifully promoted the American version of “human rights” by denying that the massacre of El Mozote never took place. Years later, he would continue to assert that the Reagan administration had enjoyed a legacy of “fabulous accomplishments” in El Salvador.

But if 40 years of murderous impunity is an achievement, it is anything but fabulous.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.