Remember the Rohingya “forced to flee for their lives”

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, began his official visit with a declaration recalling that when conditions allow their safe, dignified and lasting repatriation, “Rohingya want nothing more than to return home to Myanmar”.

the complex Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in August 2017, following attacks on remote police stations in western Myanmar by armed groups believed to belong to the community. These were followed by systematic counterattacks against the minority, mainly Rohingya Muslims, as human rights groups, including senior UN officials, said it was ethnic cleansing.

Support those who are driven from their homes

During his six-day trip, the Special Rapporteur will visit Dhaka, the Rohingya refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar and the island of Bhasan Char – where many Rohingya have been relocated.

He will meet with government and civil society representatives, UN officials and, most importantly, members of the Rohingya community.

“As the Myanmar junta continues to systematically violate the human rights of the people of Myanmar, it is essential that the global community support those who have been forced to flee their homes in Myanmar for Bangladesh, ”said Andrews. “I am honored to have the opportunity to meet them”.

Listen

The UN expert expressed his gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for providing him with access during this essential mission, noting that he had an important opportunity to meet relevant officials as well as international organizations and the civil society in relation to Myanmar.

“In particular, I look forward to meeting the Rohingya, listening to them, giving them my support and working with them to find lasting, long-term solutions and to continue responsibility for the atrocities committed by the military against them in Myanmar.” , pointed out Andrews.

On his last day in the country, on December 19, the independent expert will share his preliminary observations at a press conference in Dhaka.

Its findings will also be part of an update to be presented to the UN. Human rights council in March.

