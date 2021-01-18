Remarkable silence as Ugandan president wins sixth term against Bobi Wine

While opposition leader Bobi Wine is under house arrest, analysts say Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni must make concessions to those who voted against him. Courtesy: UN Photo / Amanda Voisard

KAMPALA, Jan. 18 (IPS) – Thirty-five years ago, when President Yoweri Museveni spoke, the majority of citizens listened. But now, as he nears nearly four decades in office, his message doesn’t resonate well – especially with the country’s youth who make up around 70 percent of Uganda’s electoral population.

On Saturday, the Ugandan Election Commission declared the outgoing winner of the vote. While opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, remains under house arrest, it is unclear how and when he will challenge the election results, as he has pledged to do. But one thing is clear because analysts say Museveni must make concessions to those who voted against him.

In a remarkable election due to the nationwide Internet shutdown that began the day before the election and has yet to be restored, Museveni won 58% of the vote against 35% of the vote cast for the opposition candidate, musician turned politician. Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Bob Wine dismissed the results as rigged. And said his party would challenge the result through all available legal remedies – this includes filing a case challenging the result within the next 14 days with the Uganda Election Commission; go to court to challenge the results; as well as peaceful protests, which are legal under the country’s constitution.

Joseph Kalema, 38, from the village of Kakindu near Kampala is convinced that his candidate, Bobi Wine, won against Museveni in the January 15 elections but was simply “rigged”.

“We are waiting for the president of our generation to tell us the next course of action,” Kalema told IPS, referring to Bobi Wine who is president of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Bobi Wine closed to party officials and the world

However, it may be some time before Bobi Wine, 38, can make that call as he has been under house arrest since the election, with his residence surrounded by state forces and his cell phones reportedly disconnected.

The media were denied access to his residence as well as to his close colleagues.

In a tweet from Bobi Wine’s account but with ADMIN written in brackets – and presumably sent from outside Uganda’s borders because at the time of filing on the morning of Monday January 18, the internet was still closed – it was claimed that MP Francis Zaake was beaten after he allegedly tried to enter the residence. He would still be hospitalized.

Not everyone, including the media and my party officials, can access me. @Francis was arrested outside my door as he was on his way to my house, he was severely beaten by soldiers. He is now in Rubaga hospital. (ADMIN) – WINE BOBI (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

In another tweet yesterday, still from Bobi Wine’s account but with ADMIN written in parentheses, it was claimed that the Leader of the Opposition and his wife were running out of food and when his wife attempted to collect food. food in the garden, she had been “blocked and assaulted.” by soldiers ”.

It has now been four days since the military surrounded our house and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We are running out of food and when my wife tried to collect food in the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers on the scene in our compound. (ADMIN) pic.twitter.com/MLEtSbyCcW – WINE BOBI (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

Today, January 18, elected members of the NUP called a press conference, demanding the immediate release of Bobi Wine, claiming that despite claims that state forces surrounding him were there for his own protection , the current conditions in which their presidential candidate lives can be classified as house arrest.

Mathias Mpuuga, vice chairman of NUP, and newly elected party member, said party officials attempted to meet Bobi Wine were being blocked by security. The NUP demanded the immediate release of Bobi Wine, adding that he should be allowed access to his party leadership and lawyers to guide the next course of action.

Museveni accuses “ foreign forces ”

It is not clear when this will happen. After being declared the winner of the election, Museveni said his main challenger Bobi Wine was an agent of the foreign forces who wanted to defend their interests and used him as their vessel to carry out their agenda.

The identity of the foreign forces has not been elucidated, but Museveni hinted at the “homosexual promoters” and a neighboring country that was not named, and those who intended to prevent the Uganda to reap the rewards of its oil discovery.

With the Internet, NUP’s key mobilization tool, remains closed and any large-scale demonstration would be difficult to organize.

Increased security across the country

A few weeks ago, when Bobi Wine, the main challenger to Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), was arrested after being accused of posting COVID-19 guidelines during the campaign, there had spontaneous riots in the country’s urban centers by its supporters. .

The national security apparatus took action to end the riots. More than 50 people died.

But Kalema, like many of his peers, just doesn’t care about the risk of being arrested or killed during clashes with security.

“Many of our colleagues are languishing in prison, many have been killed, including innocent citizens. Should we just watch? Kalema wondered.

Security does not take things lightly and is armed to the teeth to suppress any violence.

“Last time they took us by surprise. We are now more than ready for any riot, ”Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, deputy spokesperson for the Ugandan People’s Defense Force, told IPS.

The army and police were deployed on the streets of Kampala and other major cities in the country before the elections. They are still patrolling the streets a few days after the elections for fear of a repeat riots, following the proclamation of the election results which announced the victory of Museveni.

Museveni must make concessions

Museveni is credited with inaugurating peace and security in a country that fell into anarchy after the overthrow of Idid Amin which followed short-lived governments.

The biggest challenge for Museveni is that the majority of voters in this election were not born when he took power. Many were born during the reign of Museveni and did not experience this difficult period in the country’s history.

What they understand are the problems of unemployment and poverty, which they face now, many attributing this to Museveni’s continued rule.

Political analyst Dr Samuel Kazidwe says the situation is very fluid and much will depend on the reaction of the parties.

“It’s not over yet because President Museveni must find a way to reach out to Bobi Wine and his supporters and be able to make concessions. Otherwise, we could be headed for trouble, ”Kazidwe told IPS.

Kazidwe said Museveni could learn from Kenya’s experience and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was agreed between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga following the a contested election in 2017.

Kazidwe said that looking at the election results, it was clear that the entire central region had rejected Museveni and his party, as evidenced by the number of votes for the opposition.

Meanwhile, the The ruling NRM’s general secretary, Justine Kasule Lumumba, said on Saturday he was looking for evidence of foreign interference in the country’s elections.

Some see it as an attempt to justify the earlier shutdown of Facebook after blocking the accounts of NRM activists for allegations of impersonation of other users and unethical conduct. However, the NRM took this as proof that “outsiders” were interfering in the elections.

Update: ** History notes that the internet has not been restored at the time of this article’s publication. It was then restored around 2:30 p.m. Uganda time