‘Religious extremists’ suspected in Maldives assassination attempt – Times of India

MALÉ: Maldives police said on Saturday “religious extremists” organized assassination attempt on former President Mohamed Nasheed , which was removed from the resuscitation system at the hospital.

They said two men were arrested in the bombing of the 53-year-old democracy pioneer and climate activist in the capital, Male, on Thursday evening.

Nasheed underwent 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his body and medics said a shard was narrowly missing his heart.

The attack also injured a British national and two other people.

“Investigations so far suggest a link between the attack and religious extremists,” said police commissioner Mohamed Hameed told reporters.

He said the owner of a motorcycle the bomb was rigged on and another man was arrested.

Police released a photo of a third person seen in the area just before the explosion and asked for help in locating him.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but officials from Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) alleged that religious extremists and political interests could be involved.

The Indian Ocean archipelago of 330,000 is predominantly Muslim, and in October 2019, police arrested a suspected Islamic State recruiter accused of sending dozens of Maldivians to Syria.

The same man was accused of setting off a homemade bomb that injured 12 Chinese tourists in Malé in September 2007.

Commissioner Hameed said that two members of the Australian Federal Police joined the investigation on Saturday and they expected a senior British officer to join them.

Two experts from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime also had to help.

The hospital where Nasheed is being treated said he was taken out of the life support system on Saturday after major surgery, but is still in intensive care.

The 53-year-old spoke to his parents and told them he was “much better,” his sister Nashida Sattar said on Twitter.

“The doctors are very satisfied with the progress of the recovery,” added his brother Ibrahim Nasheed.

“I managed to exchange a few words. He promised to come back stronger and I believe him.”

Medics said the improvised device used in the attack was packed with ball bearings to cause maximum damage.

Some of the shrapnel damaged Nasheed’s lungs and liver, the hospital said.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked Nasheed’s medical team and said he had prayed for his “speedy recovery and return – stronger and more stable than ever”.

Nasheed ended decades of one-party rule in the Maldives and became its first democratically elected president in 2008. He was overthrown in a military-backed coup in 2012.

He is known around the world as a champion in the fight against climate change and the rise in sea levels which he says threatens to overwhelm the nation of 1,192 coral islands.

Nasheed was not allowed to run in a 2018 presidential election due to a terrorism conviction after being forced to step down.

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention declared the conviction on political grounds.

He returned from exile in Britain, however, and his party won parliamentary elections in 2019 and is now Speaker of Parliament.

