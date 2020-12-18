Released, but not yet home: Kidnapped schoolchildren in Nigeria meet President
DAKAR, Senegal – Hundreds of boys kidnapped last week from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria were released Thursday evening after six days in captivity. But they had some public relations to do for the government before they could return home.
Cameras rolled on Friday as they were driven barefoot by soldiers carrying guns and wearing balaclavas across the manicured grounds of the governor’s house in Katsina, 130 km south of Kankara, the town where they had. studied.
Appearing dazed and still dressed in their dusty clothes, they were crammed into a conference hall, some squatting on the floor, others overshadowed by large leather chairs. TV reporters push microphones on them.
Then, they were given new clothes to change into and were taken to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
“You kids are very lucky,” he told them.
Abducted by armed men in a December 11 attack on the government secondary school of science in Kankara, a town in the northwest of the country, the students went through a terrifying and exhausting ordeal.
The kidnappers beat them, led them for days through the thickets and gave them very little to eat and drink, they told local reporters. They were petrified by the military jets circling above their heads.
Boko Haram, the Islamist group that terrorized northeast Nigeria, claimed to be behind the mass kidnapping of Kankara, raising the worrying prospect that their reach had extended far beyond their territory. ‘origin. Although hundreds of miles away, last week’s attack bore a striking resemblance to the mass abductions of schoolgirls carried out by the group. in Chibok in 2014 and Dapchi in 2018.
A student from Kankara was even forced to record a video message saying they were being held by “an Abu Shekau gang” – referring to Boko Haram. long-time leader.
But the government and many relatives described the kidnappers not as terrorists but as “bandits”, the local term for criminal gangs that organize frequent attacks in the northwest of the country.
And on Friday, the boy who was in the video, under duress, described the kidnappers as members of Boko Haram.
“Honestly speaking, they are not Boko Haram,” the boy identified. by a family member like Sani Abdulhamid, told a Nigerian TV station after the release, looking shaken and distracted in a room full of his classmates as reporters and officials shoved him around.
He said that each day they were fed once and given water twice, but they were constantly beaten. He said the gang members beat some of the smaller boys with big guns. “Little, little boys,” he said, shaking his head. “I do not know how to explain.”
The government insisted it paid no ransom for the boys’ release. Aminu Masari, the governor of Katsina state, where they were kidnapped, said: “It was purely a negotiation. His counterpart, the governor of Zamfara state, where they were released, claimed that he had personally persuaded the kidnappers to release them unharmed.
The abduction is a growing concern in Nigeria, where gang violence, armed robberies, terrorism and piracy are rampant. More than $ 18 million was paid to kidnappers between 2011 and 2020, according to a report by Nigerian consultancy firm SB Morgen, which said kidnappings for ransom had accelerated sharply over the past four years.
And kidnappers don’t just target the rich anymore. Poor villagers are also increasingly kidnapped, with ransoms ranging between $ 1,000 and $ 150,000. Mass kidnappings are more common in the north, where the number of victims killed per incident is also much higher.
While the West African country is overworked, underpaid and often abusive police force failed to protect many of its citizens, gangs have increasingly been able to operate unchecked. And vigilante groups have formed to protect communities, often exacerbating tensions and leading to even greater insecurity.
The government says it is tackling this.
“Our children shouldn’t have to go to school out of worry,” Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed said at a press conference in the capital Abuja on Friday. “And we won’t back down until all Nigerians can go to bed at night with both eyes closed.”
Residents of Kankara, and throughout the northwest of the country, will likely have more sleepless nights ahead, however. The conflict over land and grazing rights, fueled by weapons crossing borders, has caused death, disability and displacement there in recent years.
But for the parents of schoolchildren, their release is a welcome respite.
Many parents did not answer calls on Friday evening. Desperate to see their sons, they rushed to Government House, the governor’s official residence in Katsina, where the boys were gathered from photo op to photo op.
But Abdulkadir Musbau, whose 12-year-old son Abdullahi was among the children taken away, picked up the phone. He had not been allowed to see his son, he said. This had to wait until the president finished speaking to them and the medical checks were carried out. But he had had a few minutes with Abdullahi on the phone.
“I was so happy when I spoke to him,” Mr. Musbau said. “It’s a huge relief for me.”