Released, but not yet home: Kidnapped schoolchildren in Nigeria meet President

DAKAR, Senegal – Hundreds of boys kidnapped last week from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria were released Thursday evening after six days in captivity. But they had some public relations to do for the government before they could return home.

Cameras rolled on Friday as they were driven barefoot by soldiers carrying guns and wearing balaclavas across the manicured grounds of the governor’s house in Katsina, 130 km south of Kankara, the town where they had. studied.

Appearing dazed and still dressed in their dusty clothes, they were crammed into a conference hall, some squatting on the floor, others overshadowed by large leather chairs. TV reporters push microphones on them.

Then, they were given new clothes to change into and were taken to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.