Release of American journalist detained in Myanmar

The Kamayut Media co-founder, who was arrested in March, will return to the United States on Tuesday, the lawyer said.

An American journalist detained in Myanmar since March has been released after police withdrew the charges against him, his lawyer said.

Nathan Maung was released from Insein prison in Yangon on Monday and will return to the United States on Tuesday, his lawyer Tin Zar Oo told AFP news agency.

Maung, who co-founded local outlet Kamayut Media, had been indicted under a colonial-era law that criminalizes promoting dissent against the military, she added.

Editor at #Kamayut Media released after withdrawal from trial | Mizzima #Myanmar News and overview https://t.co/6ztjeDcsiz pic.twitter.com/pdzECKbTUK – Mizzima News (@MizzimaNews) June 14, 2021

Earlier this month, a Burmese journalist working for another media was jailed for two years under the same law.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military removed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, sparking a mass uprising as thousands took to the streets to protest.

The military responded forcefully by shooting protesters, arresting suspected dissidents in nightly raids, targeting journalists and shutting down media outlets.

Maung was arrested on March 9 in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon. Hanthar Nyein, who co-founded Kamayut Media with Maung, was also arrested and remains in prison.

Maung was one of two American journalists arrested by the Burmese army. U.S. Citizen Danny Fenster, Editor-in-Chief of Frontier Magazine, took place on May 25 while trying to leave the country. Authorities have yet to release any information about his fate and well-being.

Since the February coup, security forces have killed more than 860 civilians, according to a local watch group.

Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing justified his seizure of power by alleging electoral fraud in the November ballot won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy.