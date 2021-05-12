Reinvent education with imagination

Credit: UNICEF

NEW YORK, May 12 (IPS) – Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait To achieve SDG 4 on inclusive quality education, we must prioritize mental health May marks the month Mental Health Awareness Event or Mental Health Awareness Week in several countries around the world. Many people will read articles and blogs on the importance of getting more sun and exercise to avoid the blues, how to cope with the stress of the pandemic, the daily challenges that plague our quest for happiness.

But for children and youth caught up in emergencies and protracted crises who experience the extreme stress and adversity of armed conflict, forced displacement, attacks on schools and climate disasters, the need for mental health and psychosocial support goes far beyond wellness remedies. . It requires a sincere understanding of their suffering and a deep recognition of their resilience.

As we seek to take care of our own mental health, it is also crucial that we also take action to care for the mental health of the world’s most vulnerable: girls and boys affected by crisis. Their torn lives, dispossession, fears, and heartbreaking experiences can make or break them.

What has become clear to us at ECW, and to the education sector as a whole, is the importance of continuing to invest in and further deepening mental health and psychosocial support – yes, there is. a hashtag for it: #MHPSS – in ECW’s large investment portfolio.

Yasmine Sherif Every day, ECW and its partners invest in new ways to provide children and youth affected by crisis with the safety, hope and opportunity for a quality education that really matters. For education to have a lasting impact, mental health must be an integral part of educational responses in contexts of crisis and displacement. We aim to enable these girls and boys to find meaning in their suffering, as the great psychoanalyst Victor Frankl wrote in his world bestseller “The search for meaning by man”. Because at ECW we believe their suffering and pain can – with the right MHPSS approach – also be that tipping point to turn their education into a powerful tool for change and success.

Imagine girls like Janat Ara, a Rohingya teenager who fled overnight and hid in the forests before finding at least some hope in the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh. Janat, and other teens like her, are now back to learning, but they need even more support before they can fully return to a place of mental and psychosocial safety, and from there it is. there will be young actors of change in their community, society and people.

The Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda for Humanity paved the way for the humanitarian and development ecosystem to chart a new course for ensuring that education programming in emergencies and protracted crises creates safe and protective environments that promote the well-being and healthy development of all girls, boys and adolescents – through meaningful, relevant, quality and holistic education.

These commitments have led ECW to take a firm stand: school and good thinking through MHPSS are a required component in every investment in an ECW country. The logic behind this is that children and young people affected by crisis all have great potential and their experiences can enable them not only to learn fully, but also to realize and truly become their true potential if MHPSS is there. highest quality.

Likewise, teachers will not be able to successfully support learners if the well-being of students and teachers is not cared for and supported at the deepest level of understanding of this. they’ve been through and what they can accomplish. .

Speed ​​up support

To create high impact public goods that will accelerate MHPSS support to girls, boys and adolescents like Janat Ara, ECW is supporting a number of key initiatives:

• This month, ECW announced a new grant to support the Norwegian Refugee Council.Better Learning Program (BLP). The BLP is a diverse set of MHPSS, best practice, evidence-based, school-based interventions that help children and adolescents in the Middle East and North Africa heal and achieve success. in the face of displacement, adversity and stress. • ECW also announces a new grant to the Child protection area of ​​responsibility. Led by UNICEF, this focal area promotes localization and coordination to ensure marginalized children and adolescents have access to specialized and targeted MHPSS supports in their schools and communities. • Refugee children and youth have unique needs, and ECW works with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to ensure that girls and boys who have experienced displacement and protracted crises have access to health supports and services mental as part of their education. Together, we are changing the way refugee students are protected and served. • ECW also works with the Psychosocial Center of the International Federation of the Red Cross, as co-chair of the MHPSS reference group of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee. Throughout the unprecedented period of COVID-19 and associated school closures, ECW has supported the IASC and the International Federation quick advice, training and MHPSS tools to parents, guardians and teachers around the world. • Teacher well-being has a significant impact on the well-being of students. The ECW and the INEE PSS / SEL Collaborative have joined forces to ensure the protection and promotion of the mental health and well-being of teachers in emergency and crisis situations. • Last but not least, ECW is deploying an unprecedented new approach to MHPSS which is based on Victor Frankl’s Logotherapy whereby mental health transforms suffering into meaning and hope for the future.

Meeting the needs of the child as a whole and effectively achieving the global goals – in particular SDG 4 – will require a radical change in the way partners work together: education, child protection and health work collaboratively through joint programming and coordination through existing networks and channels. You can read more about ECW’s work here at our MHPSS technical guidance note.

Now more than ever, crisis-affected girls and boys around the world need the mental health and psychosocial support they desperately need and deserve. With that, “these are the ones we’ve been waiting for,” as Alice Walker once said. With this, they can change the world.

