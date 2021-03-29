Rehabilitation Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, Impact of Covid-19, and Forecast (2021-2026)

The rehabilitation equipment market was valued at USD 11,975 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16,854 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of nearly 6.09% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major destruction in the delivery of routine health care across the world. In addition, COVID-19 has placed limits for many patients in accessing standard health services such as visits to health professionals, medications, diagnosis, and participation in cardiac rehabilitation. It has negatively impacted the ability of patients and practitioners to adhere to treatment guidelines.

In addition, the COVID-19 situation is expected to boost virtual rehabilitation programs and most virtual rehabilitation platforms, such as App-based Moving Analytics and Chanl Healthare. Patients can save their own diagnoses to share with rehabilitation professionals, receive personalized coaching and access a direct connection with their rehabilitation provider.

Some of the factors driving the market growth include increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for rehabilitation therapies due to increasing prevalence of noncommunicable diseases and favorable reimbursement initiatives. In addition, the increasing incidence of arthritis and Parkinson’s disease in the aging population and the increasing number of trauma patients are also fueling the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization 2018, each year, noncommunicable diseases kill an estimated 41 million people, or 71% of deaths worldwide. This will create demand for the rest of the population that has noncommunicable diseases to opt for rehabilitation centers for diagnosis and further promote the growth of the overall market. In addition, the strong demand for assisted devices in disabled populations and the growing awareness of the availability of new products are also fueling the rehabilitation equipment market.

In addition, favorable reimbursement policies will also create a huge demand for this equipment, as the population will be more reliable on this equipment and the technological advancements associated with these products will also create a lucrative opportunity for the market to grow over the expected period. .

Main market trends

In the mobility equipment segment, walking assist devices are estimated to show healthy growth during the forecast period.

Assistive walking devices typically involve devices, such as canes, crutches, and walkers, that allow easy mobility in patients with certain physical disabilities and in the elderly. These devices increase patients ‘base of support at the same time, improve and maintain balance, increase activity, and reduce patients’ dependence on others.

According to the August 2020 research study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, physical therapy for COVID-19 patients not only reduces the death rate, hospital admission time and medical costs, but also saves medical resources, reduces personal and national economic losses, and the likelihood of adverse social stability events such as medical collapse.

According to the World Aging 2019 report, globally in 2019 there were approximately 703 million people aged 65 or older. This number is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Globally, the share of the population aged 65 and over has increased from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. This proportion is expected to increase further to 16% by 2050, when it is expected that one in six people worldwide will be 65 years of age or older. This population is very prone to several diseases that require a personal mobility aid and which will result in the adoption of walking aids.

Now, smart walking aids are gaining in popularity, which is driving demand in this segment and thus fueling the studied market.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute offers a portable walking assistance exoskeleton robot, specially designed for patients with spinal cord injuries. It allows patients to regain their functional abilities, such as standing, sitting, walking on flat surfaces, going up and down stairs and walking on slopes with power assistance.

Additionally, in November 2020, a researcher from the University of Twente is working on the development of wearable robots with digital controllers based on neuromusculoskeletal models for paretic patients to enable human intuitive control over this device.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market and is expected to do the same during the forecast period

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and arthritis, increasing demand for rehabilitation therapies and many major players are driving the growth of the equipment market rehabilitation in the United States.

Rehabilitation has a positive effect on the health outcomes of patients with severe COVID-19. For example, in September 2020, the Mayo Clinic launched the COVID-19 rehabilitation program in the United States. In May 2020, SWORD Health, a digital therapy provider, launched a remote pulmonary rehabilitation program to address the urgent need and a significant shortage of rehabilitation programs for patients with COVID-19.

In the United States, the risk of being affected by chronic disease increases dramatically due to the increase in the geriatric population, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. This indicates that most Americans will likely be affected by chronic diseases in the decades to come. This situation gives rise to a critical need for rehabilitation equipment and thus drives the overall growth of the market.

Additionally, according to the 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 million Americans have disabilities that make it difficult to travel outside the home. In addition, according to statistics provided by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, there would be around 53,340,000 people over the age of 60 in 2019, and that number is expected to reach 70,842,000 by 2030. As the geriatric population (which is more susceptible to mobility issues) will increase, the demand for these lifting equipments is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The increase in research activities in the development of advanced products is also driving the growth of the market. For example, in February 2020, Honda R&D Americas, Inc. and Ohio State University received a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) to study the safety and potential positive impact that the assistive device has on. Honda’s walk might have to help people with Parkinson’s disease. disease (PD).

In addition, the growing government initiative for safe patient management and reimbursement programs such as Medicare is also expected to fuel the rehabilitation equipment market in this region.

Competitive landscape

The rehabilitation equipment market is moderately competitive. Some of the companies that currently dominate the market are Medline Industries, Inc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Dynatronics Corporation, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd., Hill-Rom Services Inc and Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.

