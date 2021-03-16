Regarding vaccines, Trump tells his hesitant supporters, “I would recommend it.”

Former President Donald J. Trump recommended in a nationally televised interview on Tuesday night that Americans who are reluctant to get vaccinated against the coronavirus should get vaccinations.

Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated in January. And vaccine supporters have called on him to speak out in favor of vaccines for his supporters – many of whom remain reluctant, polls show.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on “Fox News Primetime,” Mr Trump said: “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it – and a lot of those people voted for me frankly. . “

He added: “It’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”

While there are degrees of opposition to the coronavirus vaccination among a number of groups, polls suggest opinions diverge considerably along partisan lines.