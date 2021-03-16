Regarding vaccines, Trump tells his hesitant supporters, “I would recommend it.”
Former President Donald J. Trump recommended in a nationally televised interview on Tuesday night that Americans who are reluctant to get vaccinated against the coronavirus should get vaccinations.
Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated in January. And vaccine supporters have called on him to speak out in favor of vaccines for his supporters – many of whom remain reluctant, polls show.
Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on “Fox News Primetime,” Mr Trump said: “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it – and a lot of those people voted for me frankly. . “
He added: “It’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”
While there are degrees of opposition to the coronavirus vaccination among a number of groups, polls suggest opinions diverge considerably along partisan lines.
A third of Republicans said in a CBS News Poll that they would not be vaccinated – compared to 10% of Democrats – and 20% of Republicans said they were not sure. Other polls have found similar trends.
Mr. Trump encouraged attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida late last month to get the shot.
Yet Mr Trump – whose tenure during the pandemic has often been marked by insults against the recommendations of medical experts – said on Tuesday that “we have our freedoms and we have to live with that, and I agree with that. that too. “
With President Biden’s administration prepping TV and internet advertising and other efforts to promote vaccination, the challenge for the White House is complicated by perceptions of Mr. Trump’s position on the vaccine.
Asked about the matter Monday at the White House, Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump’s help in promoting vaccination was less important than the participation of trusted figures in the community.
“I’ve discussed this with my team, and they say what has more impact than anything Trump would say to the folks at MAGA is what the local doctor, what the local preachers say, residents of the community, ”Mr. Biden said, referring to Mr. Trump’s supporters and the campaign slogan“ Make America Great Again ”.
