Refugees disproportionately exposed to the impact of COVID: Guterres

Everyone has a duty to help refugees rebuild their lives after a particularly difficult year for so many – this is the UN message Secretary General António Guterres, to mark World Refugee Day June 20.

In a call for greater empathy for all those who have had to flee conflict, weather shocks and harassment through no fault of their own, Mr Guterres, who has just been re-appointed for a second term, said that the pandemic had destroyed the livelihoods of refugees and led to stigma and defamation.

Refugees have also been disproportionately exposed to the virus, the UN chief insisted, adding that once again they had demonstrated their invaluable contribution to their host communities as essential and frontline workers. . “We have a duty to help refugees rebuild their lives,” he said. “COVID-19[female[feminine has shown us that we can only be successful if we stand together.

Mr. Guterres, who spent ten years as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, before taking up his current post, called on communities and governments to do more to include refugees in health care , education and sport, and to move forward together towards an inclusive future, without discrimination.

The Secretary-General expressed his admiration for the refugees and internally displaced persons, for their courage, their resilience and for “what they have taught us all about the power of hope and healing”.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, the number of people in need of international protection increased last year to almost 82.4 million people. This is an increase of 4% compared to the already record record of 79.5 million, recorded at the end of 2019.

The Refugee Agency’s flagship report on global trends, revealed friday that far from slowing down forced displacement around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic may well have been partly responsible for the record numbers of people fleeing war, violence and human rights abuses.