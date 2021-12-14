World

Refugee who escaped death penalty in Iran to speak to Kennesaw

December 14 – North Cobb Christian School and NorthStar Church will co-host a free public event with international speaker Marziyeh Amirizadeh on January 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw.

Amirizadeh, a Christian refugee of Iranian origin and author of “Captive in Iran: A Remarkable True Story of Hope and Triumph amid the Horror of Tehran’s Brutal Evin Prison”, will share the story of being arrested, persecuted and sentenced to death in Iran for his faith. Her story, titled “Faith, Persecution and Triumph”, is best suited for people 12 years of age and older.

Immediately after his program, Amirizadeh will be available for autographs and photographs. Signed copies of “Captive in Iran” will also be available for purchase.

For more information, visit bit.ly/nccsevent.


