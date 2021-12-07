Refugee Voices Count – Nothing About Us Without Us
Moved, Dec. 07 (IPS) – Over the past two years, the global response to refugees has been tested. The world is rocked by the biggest pandemic in more than a century, as waves of refugees fled Afghanistan, Myanmar, Belarus and Tigray. So where do we go from here? Next week, the international community will come together to take stock of the successes and shortcomings of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), a unique multilateral mechanism designed to ensure the protection of one of the most vulnerable populations. This Brand Pact is under review, but unlike other review processes, the participation of people whose lives are shaped by the decisions to be made in the review process will be marginal. Unfortunately, only 1 in 50 of the participants invited to the UNHCR Meeting of Senior Officials (HLOM) to discuss RGC’s are refugees.
We urge the international community to raise the bar. UNHCR is expected to commit to 25% refugee participation in the 2023 Global Refugee Forum and establish a refugee seat within UNHCR’s governing body, EXCOM, by 2023. As As representatives of affected populations, refugees add a unique perspective to the global refugee policy debate that is not represented by Member States, UNHCR or NGOs. By increasing our representation fully and significantly in these high-level discussions and bodies, we can help shape policies that are informed by our lived experiences and drive systemic change. Inclusive refugee policies and meaningful participation must cover gender and sexual identities, religion, ethnicity, people with disabilities, young and old, people affected by sexual and gender-based violence, among other identities .
While COVID-19 has made improving the global response to the refugee crisis more urgent, it has also demonstrated the importance of refugee-led organizations (OLRs) in the refugee response. There is documented success in the power to include RLOs in the global vaccine deployment for refugees. In Uganda, the Refugee-Led Organizations Network, which brings together 34 RLOs in Africa, is at the forefront of the COVID response, providing life-saving support to refugees and helping them access vaccines. In the absence of specific government campaigns targeting refugees ‘access to the vaccine, these groups have kept their communities informed and protected – defying misinformation about vaccines, to translate crucial information about COVID-19 into the refugees’ native languages. These kinds of refugee-led initiatives around the world are vital to tackling vaccine reluctance and ensuring that refugees are protected.
Until we are included in all decisions about the life we lead, policies will continue to fail. Our demand for the broad inclusion of refugees and resources to meet the full range of our experiences and identities is the only form of participation that will create lasting change and enable a more effective global response to refugees.
Anila Noor, AFP Eliasib Herrera and Shaza alrihawi are members of the steering committee of the Global Refugee-led Network (GRN), a refugee-led organization (RLO) made up of refugee groups in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the MENA region and in Asia-Pacific.
