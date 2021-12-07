Refugee Voices Count – Nothing About Us Without Us

Anila Noor

Moved, Dec. 07 (IPS) – Over the past two years, the global response to refugees has been tested. The world is rocked by the biggest pandemic in more than a century, as waves of refugees fled Afghanistan, Myanmar, Belarus and Tigray. So where do we go from here? Next week, the international community will come together to take stock of the successes and shortcomings of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), a unique multilateral mechanism designed to ensure the protection of one of the most vulnerable populations. This Brand Pact is under review, but unlike other review processes, the participation of people whose lives are shaped by the decisions to be made in the review process will be marginal. Unfortunately, only 1 in 50 of the participants invited to the UNHCR Meeting of Senior Officials (HLOM) to discuss RGC’s are refugees.

Anila Noor Decades of marginalization of refugees in discussions about migration and policies that impact their lives and futures have resulted in many policies that have failed. Refugees have been deprived of their civil and political rights – and are therefore routinely excluded from multilateral arenas by their host country and / or country of origin. The exclusive structures of international diplomacy exacerbate this culture of exclusion. Through the work of the Global Refugee-Led Network (GRN), other refugee-led organizations and their allies, we are achieving more meaningful participation. Yet the fact that UNHCR’s highest-level meeting this year includes only 2% of refugees indicates that we have considerable work to do to fulfill GCR’s commitment to meaningfully involve refugees in the processes. policies. For us at NRG, meaningful engagement requires active participation and inclusion in international and national conversations and political decisions to reflect a fuller spectrum of refugee experiences and identities.

We urge the international community to raise the bar. UNHCR is expected to commit to 25% refugee participation in the 2023 Global Refugee Forum and establish a refugee seat within UNHCR’s governing body, EXCOM, by 2023. As As representatives of affected populations, refugees add a unique perspective to the global refugee policy debate that is not represented by Member States, UNHCR or NGOs. By increasing our representation fully and significantly in these high-level discussions and bodies, we can help shape policies that are informed by our lived experiences and drive systemic change. Inclusive refugee policies and meaningful participation must cover gender and sexual identities, religion, ethnicity, people with disabilities, young and old, people affected by sexual and gender-based violence, among other identities .

Eliasib Amet Herrera If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that the best way to implement durable solutions is to include and respond to the needs of the most vulnerable. Refugee policy is no exception. The conditions of forced displacement provide a perfect incubator for COVID-19, resulting in a devastating impact on the refugee population. For this reason, we call for safe, equal and quality medical treatment for forcibly displaced people, including access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

While COVID-19 has made improving the global response to the refugee crisis more urgent, it has also demonstrated the importance of refugee-led organizations (OLRs) in the refugee response. There is documented success in the power to include RLOs in the global vaccine deployment for refugees. In Uganda, the Refugee-Led Organizations Network, which brings together 34 RLOs in Africa, is at the forefront of the COVID response, providing life-saving support to refugees and helping them access vaccines. In the absence of specific government campaigns targeting refugees ‘access to the vaccine, these groups have kept their communities informed and protected – defying misinformation about vaccines, to translate crucial information about COVID-19 into the refugees’ native languages. These kinds of refugee-led initiatives around the world are vital to tackling vaccine reluctance and ensuring that refugees are protected.

The engagement of refugees in the response in Afghanistan has once again demonstrated in real time how the inclusion of refugees can lead to more informed policies. The recent Taliban seizure of Afghanistan put thousands of Afghans at grave risk, many of whom fled the country to seek asylum abroad. This crisis is an existential test for the GCR, as the UN predicts that up to half a million Afghans could flee the country by the end of the year, which will require a comprehensive and coordinated response to the refugees. . RLOs, like the Asia section of GRN, the Asia-Pacific Refugee Network (APNOR), have used their personal experience and professional expertise to support Afghan refugees. APNOR was a first responder – coordinating legal aid, facilitating a hotline for psychological counseling, and supporting evacuation efforts for Afghans at risk. Having fled Afghanistan in the 1990s, the refugee leadership had vital information on the ground on developments, as well as a unique understanding of the danger Afghans face under the Taliban and in their journey to seek asylum. Shaza Alrihawi However, it is groups like ours, formed from within and deeply committed to serving one another, that are most underfunded and under-consulted. We need a global commitment to quickly shift systemic barriers and end the exclusion of affected communities from spaces where their present and future are debated. In global and regional forums, travel and visa issues create divisions in which only refugees resettled in the Global North can participate in decisive meetings held in Geneva, New York, etc. At the local level, security concerns also exclude girls, women, LGBTIQ + people and other members of the refugee population. To promote inclusion across demographic groups, policymakers should provide RLOs with flexible and direct funding to support women, youth, LGBTQI and other excluded refugee groups.

Until we are included in all decisions about the life we ​​lead, policies will continue to fail. Our demand for the broad inclusion of refugees and resources to meet the full range of our experiences and identities is the only form of participation that will create lasting change and enable a more effective global response to refugees.

Anila Noor, AFP Eliasib Herrera and Shaza alrihawi are members of the steering committee of the Global Refugee-led Network (GRN), a refugee-led organization (RLO) made up of refugee groups in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the MENA region and in Asia-Pacific.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram