Refugee resettlement numbers have yet to recover amid pandemic

This is one of the findings of a new report from the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, and the World Bank, which said on Thursday that 64,000 asylum seekers started new lives abroad in host countries in 2019, but only 22,800 did so last year.

The downward trend continued in 2021, with only 4,500 people resettled from January to March, while 57 countries still deny access to non-citizens and 73 have restricted access.

Impact of COVID-19

According to the UNHCR – World Bank report, the socio-economic impact of COVID-19[female[feminine has affected almost every aspect of the lives of refugees and other forcibly displaced people, especially those living outside the camps.

Citing data from eight refugee-receiving countries before COVID-19, the report estimated that refugees were 60% more likely than host populations to work in sectors that were very likely to be affected by the pandemic, such as as accommodation and food services, manufacturing and retailing.

In Kenya’s Kalobeyei camp, researchers also noted that unemployment among refugees fell by about 75% from pre-pandemic levels, three times the national job losses.

They also warned that COVID-19 was hitting refugees and host communities equally hard elsewhere; especially in Yemen, where access to health care for all has not returned to the level it was before the start of the pandemic, in the midst of the ongoing conflict.