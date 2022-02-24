Refugee resettlement leaders urge Biden to welcome Ukrainians to the US

As international humanitarian groups warned that the Russian invasion could trigger a major exodus from Ukraine, some refugee resettlement leaders in the United States called on the Biden administration to prepare to welcome people fleeing for their lives.

“It will be our moral imperative to welcome Ukrainian refugees, as we have been doing for decades,” said David Duea, president of the Northwestern affiliate of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. The agency has resettled thousands of Ukrainians in Oregon and Washington, most of them Christians who suffered religious persecution.

He added, “I do feel a sense that this is coming.”

But there was concern that the US refugee program, already under pressure to absorb more than 70,000 evacuees from Afghanistan who arrived last year, would be unable to handle another large volume of evacuees.

The nine nonprofit groups tasked by the State Department with resetting refugees in US communities have been trying to integrate thousands of Afghan families released from military bases in recent weeks. The organizations were drained of funding and forced to downsize significantly after former President Donald J. Trump reduced refugee admissions during his term in office.