Reduction of routine immunizations in children, another pandemic fallout

This is the highest number since 2009, and nearly four million more than the year before the crisis, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef.

“Even if the countries are clamoring to get their hands on COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines, we have stepped back on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk of devastating but preventable diseases such as measles, polio or meningitis ”, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Worse and worse

The pandemic has caused widespread disruption in immunization services, with Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean most affected.

Resources and staff have been directed to the COVID-19 response, clinics have been closed or hours have been reduced, while fear of virus transmission, lockdown measures and transportation difficulties have kept people out to access health care.

As a result, the number of children not receiving the first life-saving doses of the vaccine has increased in all WHO regions.

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, warned that lives were at stake.

“Even before the pandemic, there were worrying signs that we were starting to lose ground in the fight to immunize children against preventable childhood diseases, including with the widespread measles epidemics two years ago,” he said. she declared.

“The pandemic has made a bad situation worse. With the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at the forefront of everyone’s mind, we must remember that the distribution of vaccines has always been inequitable, but it is not necessary. ”

Recovery and investment

Compared to 2019, three million more children worldwide missed their first dose of measles, and 3.5 million more children missed their first dose of diphtheria, tetanus and measles vaccine. whooping cough, known as DTP-1.

A growing number of children who do not receive at least some doses of the vaccine are now in middle-income countries, the agencies said. India, for example, has seen DTP-3 coverage drop from 91 percent to 85 percent.

A disturbing picture has also emerged in the Americas region, due to factors such as lack of funding, misinformation about vaccines and instability. Only 82% of children have been vaccinated there, compared to 91% in 2016.

As the world emerges from the pandemic, UN agencies and their partners, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are calling for an urgent resumption and investment in routine immunization.

They support countries through measures such as restoring immunization services and campaigns, correcting coverage gaps, and ensuring that COVID-19 vaccine delivery runs alongside and not at the expense of immunization services. children.