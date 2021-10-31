Reducing methane emissions is vital for climate action, but not “getting out of jail without a card”

Supported by the European Union (EU), the International methane emissions observatory (IMEO), the initiative aims to improve the accuracy of reporting and public transparency of anthropogenic and human-made methane emissions.

Initially, the Observatory will focus on methane emissions from the fossil fuel sector, before expanding to other major production sectors, such as agriculture and waste.

“As underlined IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change], if the world is serious about avoiding the worst effects of climate change, we need to reduce methane emissions from the fossil fuel industry“, noted UNEP Chief Inger Andersen.

Monstrous methane

Noting that methane released directly into the atmosphere is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide (CO2) over a 20-year period, the report confirms the need for the world to reduce by 50 percent, greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the objective set by the Paris Agreement on climate change, to limit the rise in global temperature, as close as possible to 1.5 ° C.

However, since the atmospheric lifespan of methane is relatively short of 10 to 12 years, emission reduction measures can reduce the rate of warming, as they also provide air quality benefits.

According to the recent publication UNEP-CCAC Global Methane Assessment, low or net zero methane reductions could reduce the projected increase in average global temperature by 0.28 ° C by 2050, almost halving anthropogenic methane emissions.

The Observatory notes that if the world is to reach the 1.5 ° C temperature target, it must significantly reduce its methane emissions.

To this end, it describes how to prioritize actions and monitor the commitments made by States in the Global Methane Commitment, an effort by 30 countries to reduce these emissions by 30% by 2030.

Hand in hand reductions

“But this is not a free prison release card: reductions in methane must go hand in hand with actions to decarbonize the energy system to limit warming to 1.5 ° C,” said Ms Andersen.

As the fossil fuel industry is responsible for one third of anthropogenic emissions, this is the sector with the highest reduction potential.

Wasted methane, the main component of natural gas, is a valuable source of energy that could be used to power power plants or homes.

Sharing broadcast data

Starting with the fossil fuel sector, the Observatory will produce a global public data set on verified methane emissions.

This will be done by integrating information coming mainly from the Oil and methane gas partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), scientific studies, remote sensing data and national inventories.

IMEO will then share this data with businesses and governments around the world to use it for their own strategic mitigation actions.

Trusted data

The data collected through OGMP 2.0 – launched last November as part of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, of which UN agencies are partners – is of crucial importance, UNEP said.

OGMP 2.0 is the only comprehensive, metrics-based reporting framework for the oil and gas industry, and its 74 member companies represent many of the world’s largest operators, with assets accounting for over 30% of all oil production and gas.

In its first published report, IMEO states the need for an independent and trusted entity to integrate multiple data sources.

The report also includes analysis submitted by OGMP 2.0 companies, where most outlined ambitious reduction targets for 2025.

Of the 55 companies that have set goals, 30 are meeting or exceeding the recommended targets of 45% reduction or near-zero methane intensity, and 51 have submitted a plan.

To maintain its independence and credibility, IMEO will not receive any industry funding, but will be fully funded by governments and philanthropic organizations, with core resources provided by the European Commission as a founding member.