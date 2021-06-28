Red America’s Covid Problem
There was a strange Covid-19 model in the United States for much of this spring. The virus did not spread any faster in communities with low vaccination rates than in those with high vaccination rates.
How could it have been? There were probably several reasons. Many less vaccinated areas were in the south, where the warm spring weather allowed people to socialize in the relative safety from the outside. Natural immunity could also have played a role – because people who have had this coronavirus at least have some degree of protection against it.
The model helped fuel the impression among some Americans that Covid was in retreat, no matter how much progress a community had made in firing guns. In a survey of Tennessee residents last month, 51% agreed with the claim that “the Covid-19 pandemic is largely over.”
But the pandemic is not over. Covid remains a serious threat to unvaccinated adults, especially those of middle age or older. And now, the surprising spring trends may be coming to an end: cases have started to increase faster in communities with lower vaccination rates.
Consider this graph, which examines the number of new cases in counties across the United States, grouping counties based on the share of residents who were fully vaccinated:
A month ago, a graph like this would have looked almost random, with little relationship between the number of cases and vaccination rates. Now there is a clear relationship. (A recent Washington Post analysis came to the same conclusion.)
Vaccines and Delta
One likely explanation is that vaccination rates have risen enough in some communities to crush the spread of Covid. In the spring, these places were still facing major epidemics, but this is no longer the case.
In Marin County, just past the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, for example, more than 90 percent of people aged 12 and over have received at least one injection. As a result, Marin has all but shut down the virus, with just three new cases confirmed per day in recent weeks.
A second explanation for the new discrepancy between more and less vaccinated locations is the Delta variant. This seems to make vaccination even more valuable. The vaccines are effective against Delta, dramatically reducing the risk of infection and virtually eliminating the risk of serious illness. For unvaccinated people, however, Delta is significantly more contagious than previous variants.
Missouri offers the clearest example. Over the past week, it has reported more new cases of Covid per capita than any other state, and they are concentrated in rural areas that have low vaccination rates, like Charles Gaba, health care analyst, noted. In parts of the state with high vaccination rates – such as the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia – the number of new cases remains very low.
The Red America Problem
There is of course a political angle to these trends. Places with the lowest vaccination rates tend to be heavily Republicans. In an average U.S. county that voted for Donald Trump, only 34% of people are fully vaccinated, according to data from the New York Times. In an average country that voted for Joe Biden, the share is 45% (and the share that received at least one hit is higher).
It’s no wonder, then, that the number of new cases continues to decline in Biden counties, while it has started to rise in Trump counties.
In previous newsletters, I have highlighted some of the questionable ways in which liberal communities have responded to the current phase of the pandemic, such as keep schools partially closed and insist on masks for the vaccinated. But conservative communities have their own issues with Covid’s behavior. Many Republican voters did not take the disease very seriously and also have irrational fears about vaccines.
It is too early to know if recent trends will continue and if cases will continue to increase in communities with low vaccination rates. But further increases appear to be the most likely scenario, based on Delta’s experience in other countries where it is already prevalent. Globally, cases have increased in recent days, having declined for most of the past two months. (You can see the data here.)
Vaccination is how this pandemic ends. And the Delta variant appears to increase the human cost of vaccine skepticism.
-
Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest sends triple-digit temperatures, including a record 110 in Portland, Oregon, yesterday.
-
The principal of a high school in New Jersey cut a farewell speech on queer identity.
-
In the Euro 2020 football tournament, Belgium beat portugal, the defending champion. The Czech Republic beat the Netherlands.
Opinions
Youth sports coaches can make a difference in children’s lives by kissing LGBTQ players, writes Amit Paley, the executive director of the Trevor project.
MORNING READING
Influencing economy: Are black designers really on TikTok’s “strike”?
The Eucharist: Beyond the policy of communion, a 2000 year old holy mystery.
Speak: Take Burton quest to succeed Alex Trebek.
The media equation: A charge has exploded a campaign for mayor of New York. The media didn’t know what to do.
Lives lived: As a Democratic senator from Alaska in the 1970s, Mike Gravel read the Pentagon Papers aloud for three hours after courts banned newspapers from publishing them. Gravel died at 91.
Broadway (and Bruce) are back
Bruce Springsteen returned to the St. James Theater on Saturday to present his one-man show – the first Broadway show since New York theaters went dark on March 12, 2020.
The big Broadway musicals – including “Hadestown”, “Hamilton” and “Wicked” – won’t return until September. But to the 1,700 people present at “Springsteen on Broadway”, the first hits on Springsteen’s guitar seemed to be “proof that the rhythms that moved New York City came out from behind a heavy, dark, heavy curtain.” Nick Corasaniti of The Times writes.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Friday’s Spelling Bee pangrams were engulfed and full-fledged. Here is today’s puzzle – or you can To play online.
Here is the mini-crosswords of the day, and a clue: Being in the army (five letters).
Try the News Quiz: The average Times readers score this week is 7.8 out of 11. See if you can do better.