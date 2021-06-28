Red America’s Covid Problem

There was a strange Covid-19 model in the United States for much of this spring. The virus did not spread any faster in communities with low vaccination rates than in those with high vaccination rates.

How could it have been? There were probably several reasons. Many less vaccinated areas were in the south, where the warm spring weather allowed people to socialize in the relative safety from the outside. Natural immunity could also have played a role – because people who have had this coronavirus at least have some degree of protection against it.

The model helped fuel the impression among some Americans that Covid was in retreat, no matter how much progress a community had made in firing guns. In a survey of Tennessee residents last month, 51% agreed with the claim that “the Covid-19 pandemic is largely over.”

But the pandemic is not over. Covid remains a serious threat to unvaccinated adults, especially those of middle age or older. And now, the surprising spring trends may be coming to an end: cases have started to increase faster in communities with lower vaccination rates.