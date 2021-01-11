Recovery: what are we talking about?

MEXICO CITY, January 11 (IPS) – The new year has arrived, but the situation is worse than in the last months of 2020. The pandemic is still unleashed: the holiday season, official permissiveness and the slowness of the vaccine distribution appears to herald that the disease will continue to wreak havoc for several months in most countries of the world, especially America, Europe and parts of Asia like India. It was therefore necessary to redouble preventive measures: a new lockdown and the disruption of almost all economic and school activities. As a result, the recovery still looks uncertain and distant.

On the health front, we can expect a decrease in infections thanks to lockdowns and more people vaccinated, but the economic recovery will require stronger action by governments. There is little room for optimism, especially if you are confident that things will be settled by the inertia of market forces.

On the one hand, it will be necessary to substantially increase the funds allocated to the programs already launched last year to support the most needy individuals and businesses. In addition, there is an urgent need to devise new measures that can ensure a faster recovery and prevent further crises.

Among the latter, various institutions and scholars (for example, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz), have stressed how extremely useful it would be to issue at least $ 500 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF to launch a aid program for the poorest and developing countries. This program would not overwhelm existing sovereign debt and would serve to finance the balance of payments and imports necessary for food, health and environmental improvement.

There can be no room for confusion. Recovery should be measured on the basis of these indicators: reduction in sickness; increase in the number and quality of jobs; and a greener production system.

Everything else, such as debt, currency parity, stock markets, government deficits and even percentage points of GDP, should be understood as side issues or mere instruments to achieve the desired recovery.

Otherwise, there may be a simulated return to normal, seemingly recovering what was lost when in fact we will go back because there will be more poverty, inequality, pollution, and reduced capacity. to prevent and deal with new disasters.

In the case of Mexico, the above translates into the need to design a recovery program that does not exist today. The announced vaccination campaign is not enough if hospital capacity and first-rate health care are not improved. A new economy must lead us to the production of cleaner energy and other measures that reduce pollution and breathe life into new branches of the economy. You cannot trust the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement and ongoing infrastructure work as the only engines to recover lost jobs. New legislation on unemployment insurance, outsourcing, digital platforms and support programs for families, especially those living in the informal economy, is needed. A progressive wage policy, like the one implemented, is not enough if regional, gender and age gaps are not reduced.

To elaborate on the question of employment, which is fundamental for a real recovery, we have consulted the report that the ILO and ECLAC published at the end of last year. The document acknowledges that the pandemic “will lead to the worst GDP contraction in the region’s history (an expected 9.1% slowdown in 2020), which has already had and will continue to have profound social and social consequences” (available at https: / /www.cepal.org).

According to this study, the existence of a large informal sector, without access to social security and therefore very vulnerable, has had and will have a strong regressive impact on the income and quality of life of millions of people. Formal jobs have also been affected as many people have been laid off; others kept their jobs, but suffered a significant drop in income, either because of reduced hours worked or because they were sent home with unpaid vacation or time off with lower wages. The effect of these measures has been more severe in our country due to the lack of unemployment insurance.

A remarkable phenomenon that this crisis has produced has been the huge number of people who have found themselves without work and have stopped looking for it. Technically, they stopped being part of the PAE (economically active population) and joined the economically inactive population (PEI). Women have been particularly affected because of their greater presence in the sectors most affected by the health crisis (domestic services, restaurants and hotels, commercial activities) but also because of the prevalence of a macho culture that confined them to the taking. in charge of the sick, children without school, the elderly and household chores.

The crises also caused paid employment to contract less than self-employment. This is because the latter involve, for many activities, face-to-face contacts, especially in the informal sector. In Mexico, salaried workers fell almost 14% in the second quarter of 2020, but the self-employed were down 30.9%. This decline was reversed, but at the cost of greater exposure of informal workers to contagion, which would partly explain the growth in the number of sick and dead.

On the other hand, the study emphasizes the devastating consequences for young people: job losses affect them more than other workers. This situation, according to the report, was a factor that accentuated “fatigue and loneliness … Thus,” feelings of sadness, fear and distress are also more common among young men and women “. The newspaper warns that: “the longer the time spent out of school and without work, the greater the risks of precarious work and exclusion from the labor market throughout working life”

To avoid these tragedies, programs to improve their training are needed; and maintain and improve income transfer policies for student youth, adult workers and households. Otherwise, it is very likely that young people will be driven to seek income mainly in informal activities. It would also limit the possibilities of investing in improving their working capacities.

The latest data, proposed by the Mexican government, show the slow pace of the recovery: in November 2020, the employed population was 52.93% (relative to the total working-age population), slightly less than in November 2020. October and, of course, in March (55.76%). In addition, most of the people who returned to work did so through informal activities. Regarding formal jobs, the loss in eleven months, from January to November, was 369,890 positions. Nearly 278,000 others were missed in December, as the President of the Republic declared during his morning press conference.

With this scenario, recovery does not seem so close or certain. The CEPALC-ILO study underlines that: “The health crisis has highlighted the importance of a strong and efficient public sector, capable of reacting quickly to shocks with a strong economic and social impact.” The situation we are observing at the start of the year requires that the institutions of the Mexican State redouble their efforts, do so as soon as possible and with a global project.

Saul Escobar Toledo, Economist, professor at the contemporary studies department of INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History, Mexico) and chairman of the board of directors of the “Rafael Galvan” Institute for Workers’ Studies, an organization in non-profit. His recent book: “Subcontracting: A Study on the Evolution of Labor Relations” will be published shortly by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Mexico.

