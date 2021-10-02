Record a dynamic story, one frame at a time

LAHORE, Pakistan – Before Shahid Zaidi was born, before his home was an independent country, his father opened a portrait studio and captured the nation’s burgeoning history.

Her father, Syed Mohammad Ali Zaidi, captured a Hindu couple in 1939. The man wore a conservative double-breasted suit, slicked back hair, while the woman wore a sari, with dangling earrings and wrist bracelets, the exact colors escaping the negative black-and-white.

The following year he captured a Muslim couple, listed as Mr. and Mrs. Mohammad Abbas, the bride in a shimmeringly finished shalwar kameez and matha patti, ornamental headgear and the resplendent groom in a qulla, turban of marriage.