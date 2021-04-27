Record 29 million in the Sahel in need of humanitarian aid

UN officials say the crisis is “unprecedented” and call for more funding to address the humanitarian situation.

A record 29 million people in six countries in the troubled Sahel region need humanitarian assistance amid “unprecedented” insecurity and growing hunger, the United Nations and NGOs have warned.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the signatories said five million more people now need assistance in Burkina Faso, northern Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger and northeast Nigeria compared to the ‘last year.

In recent years, large parts of the western Sahel, a semi-arid region directly south of the Sahara Desert, have been plagued by violence involving multiple armed groups, military campaigns by national armies and partners. international as well as local militias.

“The conflict in the Sahel is increasingly large, more complex and involves more armed actors,” said Xavier Creach, Sahel coordinator for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and deputy director for Africa from the West and the Center.

“Civilians end up paying the price as they face an increasing number of deadly attacks, gender-based violence, extortion or intimidation, and are forced to flee, often multiple times.”

The region was embroiled in conflict in 2012 when armed groups caught up with a rebellion of ethnic Tuareg separatists in northern Mali. France led an intervention the following year to push back the armed groups, which dispersed and regrouped before leading their campaign in central Mali in 2015, then in neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Chad and the Sahel regions in northern Cameroon and Nigeria are also in conflict with armed groups.

Tuesday’s statement, which was also signed by the Norwegian Refugee Council and Plan International’s NGOs, said around 5.3 million people have been displaced and in need of protection. The violence has led to the closure of thousands of schools in the region, while 1.6 million children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

“We have seen hunger rise by almost a third in West Africa – reaching the highest levels of the best part of the decade,” said Chris Nikoi, regional director of the World Food Program of the United States. UN.

He added that soaring food prices linked to the violence were fueling hunger and malnutrition.

Signatories called for more funding to deal with the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

“Behind the numbers and the data are stories of human suffering,” said Julie Bélanger, regional director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Without sufficient resources, the crisis will intensify further, eroding the resilience of communities and putting millions more children, women and men at risk,” she added.