Reclaim Your Rights: Defend Indigenous Peoples’ Lands

Indigenous peoples, defenders and members of the IPMSDL call for a continued struggle for self-determination to combat imperialist plunder and state terror. Credit: Carlo Manalansan, International Movement of Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL)

QUEZON CITY, Philippines, December 17 (IPS) – Rights are won through bitter struggles. And for indigenous peoples (IP), its development requires the collective and continuous defense of ancestral lands and territories, and the affirmation of their ways of life and the right to self-determination.

As the pandemic wreaks havoc and the global crisis deepens, global superpowers and oppressive governments and systems continue to deepen growing inequalities. Heightened neglect and discrimination to their access to health and basic services has been a serious threat to the 476 million indigenous people around the world – the tip of the iceberg today social and economic inequalities.

For those who were already facing food insecurity due to the loss of ancestral lands, access to food and livelihoods became a daily challenge. And if the mobility of indigenous villages is limited, there are no breaks for extractives, recording, government and private projects, and militarization in indigenous territories.

Wealth spills out to ensure corporate profit at the expense of indigenous rights to protect the land and the environment. Imperialist looting dominates the health and lives of the people.

The railroad public hearings for the Teesta Dam, a Chinese-funded hydroelectric project worth around $ 1 billion, threatens the subject to earthquakes environment and customary rights of the Lepcha in Sikkim, north-eastern India.

the $ 700 million Papar Dam in Sabah, Malaysia remains a threat to the indigenous communities of Papar and Penampang. In the Philippines, entrepreneurs from $ 250 million The Chinese-funded Kaliwa Dam is resuming operations despite the lockdown.

Global coordinator Beverly Longid explains how international solidarity is essential in claiming the rights of indigenous peoples. Credit: Carlo Manalansan, International Movement of Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL)

Mining on ancestral lands is now the main economic driver Amazonian countries as the the price of gold increases at the time of the pandemic. An estimate of 1.5 million Indigenous peoples who depend on the Amazon rainforest face attacks from criminal groups and illegal miners.

the oil spill in Coca and Napo river in Ecuador affecting 200,000 Kichwa and Shuar. In India Assam and Manipur, permits to mine and explore for coal and minerals in wildlife centers and intellectual property lands are accelerated on behalf ofcontinued economic growth. “

5-star Marriott hotels and resorts are about to move 11,000 Juma farmers and six villages in the indigenous Mro community at Chittagong Hill Crest, Bangladesh. Promoting the Kenyan government’s forest conservation programs, the Kenya Forest Service demolished over 300 Ogiek houses in Mau Forest and burnt down 28 houses in the forest of Embobut.

In countries where the most aggressive projects encroach on ancestral lands, fear and terror have been the weapon of the laws and the armed forces of the state to silence any resistance.

Around 40% of the land defenders killed around the world belong to indigenous communities even though they represent only 5% of the world’s population. And with fascists and autocrats spitting racism, IPs are more at risk.

There is a growing call for a massive military deployment to indigenous lands, which has resulted in a wide range of human rights violations. Militarization not only allows looting and encroachment on land, it erodes all safeguards to protect the collective rights and rights to self-determination and governance.

In the Karen territory in Burma, 1,500 villagers mobilized after the Burmese soldiers killed and stolen a native Karen woman in July. Another West Papua assassination in oil palm plantation by the Indonesian military this May added to at least 100,000 West Papuans killed since the Indonesian takeover in the 1960s. Militarization in Lumad communities in the Philippines, the forced evacuation and closure of indigenous Lumada schools has been compounded.

Indigenous elders and vocal anti-mining leaders, such as Domingo Choc Che from Guatemala and Bae Milda Ansabo from Mindanao, suffered brutal murder with impunity.

In Indonesia, indigenous farmers Dilik Bin Asap and land rights activist James Watt are now in jail for harvesting fruit from a plantation business that encroached on their land.

Charges of illegal possession of firearms have been old stuff by the police as happened to Betty belen, an indigenous chief who led a barricade against the entrance of the geothermal energy project of the company Chevron Energy in his village.

The United Nations have identified criminalization and repressive counterinsurgency laws as a tool against intellectual property defending and exercising rights over their lands. Indigenous leaders and members of Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) knocked on the systematic and fully funded State terror to shatter dissent and resistance using online and public defamation, terrorist branding and harassment.

With massive disinformation and fake news, all these fuels ethnic divide and discrimination towards intellectual property and their struggles.

On the occasion of the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, the painful plight of indigenous peoples brought about by imperialist powers with tyrants and militarized governments benefiting from looting must be called into question.

Let us build our international solidarity movement to defend intellectual property lands and life against imperialist plunder and state terror. To honor our courageous ancestors who led the way and to build a better future for the next generation, let us unite to claim our rights!

