Recently released FBI memo hints at Saudi involvement in 9/11 hijackers – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Biden administration declassified FBI note on Saturday that heightened official suspicions Saudi involvement with the hijackers in the September 11th, 2001, but he did not provide the proof that the families of the victims suing Saudi Arabia had hoped.
The note of April 4, 2016, classified so far, showed links between Omar Bayoumi, at the time a student but suspected of having been a Saudi intelligence agent, and two of the Al Qaeda operatives who participated in the plot to hijack and crush four airliners at targets in New York and Washington.
Based on interviews from 2009 and 2015 with a source whose identity is classified, the document details the contacts and meetings between Bayoumi and the two hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar, after arriving in southern California in 2000 before the attacks.
It also strengthens the previously reported ties between the two men and Fahad al Thumairy, a conservative imam at the King Faad Mosque in Los Angeles and an official at the Saudi consulate there.
The document says the phone numbers associated with the source indicated contacts with a number of people who assisted Hamzi and Midhar during their time in California, including Bayoumi and Thumairy, as well as the source itself.
He indicates that the source told the FBI that Bayoumi, beyond his official identity as a student, had “very high status” at the Saudi consulate.
“Bayoumi’s assistance to Hamzi and Midha included translation, travel, accommodation and funding,” the memo reads.
The note also stated that the FBI source’s wife told them that Bayoumi often spoke of “jihad.”
And he further connects, through meetings, phone calls, and other communications, Bayoumi and Thumairy with Anwar al Alaki, the United States-born cleric who became an important figure in Al Qaeda before being killed in a drone strike in Yemen in 2011.
The published document was still significantly redacted and did not offer a clear direct link between the Saudi government and the hijackers.
It was released after President Joe Biden came under pressure from family members of those killed on September 11 who sued Saudi Arabia for complicity.
Three successive US administrations have refused to declassify and release documents related to the case, apparently because they did not want to harm US-Saudi relations.
Jim Kreindler, one of the trial leaders, said the document validates the trial’s key claim that the Saudi government aided the hijackers.
“With this first release of documents, 20 years of Saudi Arabia relying on the US government to cover up its role in 9/11 comes to an end,” Kreindler said in a statement.
Families are still hoping for stronger evidence when more classified documents are released in the next six months, based on a Biden order.
