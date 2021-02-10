Recap of anti-coup protests in Myanmar despite bloodshed

* Tuesday protests interrupted with water cannons, rubber bullets

* Woman shot in the head likely to die – doctor

* UN condemns disproportionate use of force against protests

* US says review aid to Myanmar

February 10 (Reuters) – Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violent day of protests against a coup that ended an interim transition to democracy under the leadership by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United States and the United Nations have condemned the use of force against the protesters, who demand the overturn of the coup and the release of Suu Kyi and other detained leaders of his National League for Democracy (NLD ) and activists.

“We cannot remain silent,” youth leader Esther Ze Naw told Reuters. “If there is blood spilled during our peaceful protests, there will be more if we let them take control of the country.”

In Naypyitaw, hundreds of officials marched in support of a campaign of civil disobedience joined by doctors, teachers and railway workers, among others.

A doctor said a protester was to die of a gunshot wound to the head during Tuesday’s protests. She was injured when police fired guns, mostly in the air, to evacuate protesters in Naypyitaw. Three other people were being treated for injuries from suspected rubber bullets, medics said.

Protesters were also injured in Mandalay and other towns, where security forces also used water cannons. State media reported injuries to police as they attempted to disperse protesters accused of throwing stones and bricks.

The US State Department said it was reviewing aid to Myanmar to ensure those responsible for the coup face “serious consequences.”

“We reiterate our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore a democratically elected government, release those detained and lift all telecommunications restrictions and renounce violence,” spokesman Ned Price said in Washington.

The United Nations called on Myanmar security forces to respect the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully.

“The use of disproportionate force against protesters is unacceptable,” said Ola Almgren, the UN representative in Myanmar.

The protests are the largest in Myanmar for more than a decade, reviving memories of nearly half a century of direct army rule and spasms of bloody uprisings until the military begins a process. withdrawal from civil policy in 2011.

The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners on Tuesday recorded nearly 60 people arrested in various parts of Myanmar.

A CRITICAL STATE

A doctor in Naypyitaw said the woman who was shot in the head remained in critical condition but was not expected to survive. A social media video verified by Reuters showed her with other protesters some distance from a row of police in the troop as a water cannon was sprayed and several gunshots could be heard.

The woman, wearing a motorcycle helmet, suddenly collapsed. Photos of his helmet showed what appeared to be a bullet hole.

Myanmar’s military seized power citing unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the November 8 election which Suu Nkyi’s NLD party won in a landslide. The electoral commission rejected the army’s complaints.

Late Tuesday, police raided NLD headquarters in Yangon during the hours of an army-enforced curfew.

The raid was carried out by a dozen police, who broke into the commercial capital’s building after dark, elected lawmakers said.

Suu Kyi’s party was due to start a second term on the day of the coup.

Along with the protests, a movement of civil disobedience affected hospitals, schools and government offices. Staff from the Naypyitaw Electricity and Power Ministry were among the most recent to join the civil disobedience movement on Wednesday.

Demonstrators’ demands now go beyond canceling the coup.

They are also calling for the abolition of a 2008 constitution drafted under military supervision that gave generals a veto in parliament and control of several ministries, and for a federal system in an ethnically diverse Myanmar.

Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy and spent almost 15 years under house arrest.

The 75-year-old faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkies and is being held in custody until February 15. Herlawyer said he was not allowed to see her.

Suu Kyi remains extremely popular at home, despite the damage she has done to her international reputation in the face of the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

(Reporting by Reuters staff, written by Matthew Tostevin, edited by Lincoln Feast)