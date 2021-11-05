Rebuilding a Future for the Displaced in Burkina Faso: A Blog from the Resident Coordinator

“It was my first field mission in Burkina Faso, and I visited Kaya, about a hundred kilometers northeast of the capital, Ouagadougou; Dori, which is the capital of the Sahel region, on the border with Niger and Mali; and Djibo, a city in the north of the country.

The people we met all asked the same questions: can we find work? Can we regain our dignity and resume our normal life? Can we become the actors of our future? Can you help us get back to normal life?

UNOCHA / Naomi Frerotte A group of displaced women collect water in the town of Djibo in Burkina Faso.

Give women and young people a place at the table

Women represent half of the population and more than three quarters of the country’s inhabitants are under 35 years old. However, they are clearly absent from decision-making.

I wanted to talk to the women and asked them if they could help solve long-standing problems and end the violence. “Yes, it’s true,” they said. “If we tell our husbands, our sons, our brothers, to stop the fighting, to stop the violence, they are going to listen to us, and we have to find a space for it to happen, so that we have a seat to Table.”

My second question for them was, “what can I do?” What can we as a UN do to help you? ‘ They responded that they wanted to find their own solutions, but they asked for help in educating men to change some of the traditional and cultural ways of doing things.

UNDP / Aurélia Rusek Internally displaced people in Kaya, Burkina Faso, work on gardening plots in the area provided free of charge by a local resident.

Contribute to solutions, do no harm

During the crisis, education and health services were particularly vulnerable to violent non-state groups, and many shut down, exacerbating the situation.

But I have seen that the UN and our partners have a positive effect, from food distribution to extracurricular activities, psychosocial support, nutrition centers and health centers.

Our guiding star should be to make sure that we are contributing to the solutions and that we do no harm. We cannot only see vulnerable communities as victims, but also as actors involved in finding a solution to humanitarian problems.

We need to listen to them and make their voices heard across the spectrum of discussions. And we must be the voice of the voiceless, constructively.

There is hope

FAO / Pissang Tchangai Barbara Manzi, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, with women farmers in Djibouti. (File 2019)

My message to people outside Burkina Faso, including donors and development partners, is that there is hope, despite all the terrible things that are happening, and I think we have the collective responsibility. to ensure that this hope does not vanish.

We have to be prepared for some setbacks. This is likely to happen, given the situation, but it should not deter us from continuing to focus on people, trying to bring them to the forefront of discussions, supporting the state in what they are doing, and ensuring that all levels of the traditional community systems are involved.

I think I’m really lucky to be in this position. It is not an easy job, but it is a job that I love because I see the full spectrum of work the UN does and how the system can be better used to serve those in need.