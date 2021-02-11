Real estate boom: US home prices rising at fastest rate on record

The median price of a single-family home climbed 14.9% to $ 315,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Home prices in the United States, fueled by the lowest mortgage rates in history, rose at the fastest rate on record, surpassing the peak of the last real estate boom in 2005.

The median price of a single-family home climbed 14.9% to $ 315,000 in the fourth quarter. This was the largest increase in data dating back to 1990, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The Northeast led the way with a 21% gain, with buyers rushing to the suburbs. Fairfield County, Connecticut, home to Greenwich and other Tony towns, rose 39% for the largest increase in the United States

The pandemic real estate boom has been fueled by low borrowing costs and flexible work policies that allow Americans to live where they want. People are moving from expensive cities like New York and San Francisco to more affordable areas. Even with high unemployment, prices are skyrocketing in the United States because there is an increasingly scarce supply of existing homes to choose from.

Prices rose in the 183 metros measured by the group and 161 saw double-digit growth compared to just 115 of them in the third quarter.

The low rates have increased the purchasing power of home buyers, but it won’t last, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR.

“The average working-class family is struggling to cope with real estate prices rising faster than income,” Yun said in the statement. “It prevents a consumer from becoming an actual buyer, which causes them to lose the wealth accumulated through homeownership.”