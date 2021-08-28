Reaffirms commitment to ban nuclear tests, says UN chief in message on International Day

The UN chief appealed in his message for the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, observed on Sunday August 29.

The date marks the 30th anniversary of the closure of Kazakhstan’s Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, the largest of its kind in the former Soviet Union, where more than 450 nuclear devices have detonated in four decades.

Terrible consequences

Mr Guterres said the nuclear tests have caused enormous human suffering and environmental damage.

“They have had terrible consequences on the health of people living in the affected areas. Many have been displaced from their ancestral lands, disrupting their lives and livelihoods. Pristine environments and ecosystems have been destroyed, which will take decades, if not centuries, to heal. “

The closure of the Semipalatinsk test site marked the end of the era of frenzied nuclear testing, Guterres said. Soon after, countries began to negotiate the TICE.

The treaty bans all testing of explosive nuclear weapons anywhere, by any country, he added, “stopping the nuclear arms race and constituting a powerful barrier to the development of new weapons. nuclear ”.

No excuses

The CTBT was adopted in 1996 and has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170, including three nuclear weapon states. However, it must be signed and ratified by 44 countries with nuclear technology before it can enter into force.

Even though the world has witnessed the gradual development of an anti-nuclear test standard over the three decades since the Semipalatinsk site was closed, Mr Guterres lamented that the full potential of the CTBT has not been realized. .

Despite its almost universal acceptance by countries, it has not yet entered into force.

“I once again urge those states that have not yet ratified the treaty to do so without delay. Eight States whose ratifications are necessary for the entry into force of the Treaty have a particular responsibility. At the same time, all states should maintain or apply moratoria on nuclear explosions, ”he said.

“The International Day Against Nuclear Tests is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to ban all nuclear tests, by anyone, anywhere. There is no excuse to delay achieving this goal.