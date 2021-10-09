‘Ready for inclusiveness, not selectivity’: Taliban ahead of talks

The Taliban’s “Islamic emirate” is “ready for inclusiveness but not selectivity,” the group’s top leader told Al Jazeera, in response to Western pressure for an inclusive Afghan government.

The Taliban say members of ethnic minorities were represented in its cabinet announced last month and women would be added later.

The Taliban have been cold on the US suggestion to include the “old guard” in the “inclusive” government, sources told Al Jazeera.

“The international community must respect the wishes of the Afghan people,” Suhail Shaheen, Ambassador-designate to the UN, told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.

The Afghan group, which seized power on Aug. 15, demanded international recognition for its “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” (IEA), but the West said that recognition would be linked to the treatment of women and minorities.

The continued closure of girls’ high schools and the killing of the Hazaras have drawn criticism from rights groups and raised concerns among Western nations.

Taliban-American talks

Shaheen’s comments came as a Taliban delegation led by interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Doha to meet with Qatari officials and representatives from a number of other countries, including United States.

U.S. officials, including intelligence services and the State Department, will hold their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban officials since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on August 30.

Security agencies of regional and international powers are also expected to meet with the Taliban delegation, which includes spy chief Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq, Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa and Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar. .

Maulvi Dilawar is a founding member of the Doha-based Taliban negotiating team. He was sent by the group’s founding leader, Mullah Mohammed Omar, to establish the Doha political bureau.

The two-day meetings will begin on Saturday.

Shaheen, the top Taliban leader, held meetings with ambassadors and representatives from several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, in Doha on Thursday.

The Taliban have insisted that the United States should honor the 2020 agreement it signed in Doha, lift the sanctions and unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan’s multibillion-dollar central bank. Many Taliban leaders, including current ministers, are still blacklisted by the UN and the United States.

The assets of the Afghan central bank worth more than $ 9 billion have been frozen by the United States while international financial institutions such as the IMF have suspended Afghanistan’s access to its funds, triggering a shortage of liquidity.

Concessions on women’s rights

The United States wants the leaders of the previous government to be part of the “inclusive” government, concessions on women’s rights and access to target armed groups such as ISIL affiliate, Islamic State in the United States. Khorasan province, ISKP (ISIS-K), Al Jazeera sources said.

The ISKP group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Hazara Shiite mosque on Friday that left dozens of people dead – the worst attack since the Taliban came to power in August. the group has become the biggest security threat to the Taliban.

Previously, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, called on the international community to “engage with the Taliban”.

“You may disagree with them, but isolationist policies cannot provide solutions,” he told Al Jazeera late last month.

“The international community must not repeat the mistakes of the past. Pariah states tend to tilt towards extremism and violence, ”he said, referring to the dangers of Afghanistan becoming a pariah state.

“With an active commitment to improving the lives of millions of Afghans, the international community can prevent Afghanistan from becoming one.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan faces a humanitarian catastrophe, with only a third of the funds requested for the country by the UN have been disbursed.