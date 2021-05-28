Reading by Dan Frank, Book Editor and ‘Champion of the Unexampled’

I met him through Alan Lightman, who emailed me to tell me he was coming to New York to give a talk and that I wanted to have dinner with him and two guests – his daughter. and a man named Dan.

I immediately felt this radiance, just a kind of humble warmth but also a very lively spirit. He was such a lovable, subtle and generous human being, embodying what a great publisher does: get out of the way, taking with him the rubble writers put in their own way.

He was very interested in the intersection of novelist and scholar. He uniquely understood how the whole story is some kind of narrative superimposed on reality – an invention and an interpretation. Science is a human-led search for truth. Not in a socio-constructivist way; the is elementary truth. But research can turn in on itself, because we only have the tools of human consciousness with which to work. Whatever the prostheses – telescopes, microscopes – it is always a human mind that does the processing and analysis, that filters everything through its life, its loves, the In that it has lost, everything.

The history of science is ultimately the history of human experience. Dan saw that there was something to watch that challenged the robotic model of objectivity. There is a lively question common to all the books he has written: “What is all this?” What is all that?”

Alan Lightman is a physicist and writer at MIT. He has published a dozen books with Dan Frank, starting in 1986 with “A modern-day Yankee in a Connecticut court. and other essays on science. “

On March 30, 1983, I received a letter from a publisher I had never heard of, telling me that if there ever was a book I wanted to write, I should contact him: “I have read your column, The Physical Element, for over a year, and I am particularly impressed with the ease and grace with which you elucidate complex ideas.

It was a powerful encouragement. Before the Internet, Dan always sent me a letter before anything else; not a phone call, but a letter. I kept this letter and all the letters I received from him.