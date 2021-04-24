Reactions to Biden’s recognition of the Armenian “ genocide ”

Joe Biden became the first President of the United States to recognize as an act of “genocide” the massive slaughter of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

In a statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on Saturday, Biden said: “Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian Genocide of the Ottoman era. and we recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from happening again.

“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” the statement read.

turkey

The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected and denounced Biden’s statement “in the strongest terms”.

“This statement by the United States, which distorts the historical facts, will never be accepted in the conscience of the Turkish people and will open a deep wound which undermines our mutual trust and our friendship,” the ministry said.

“We call on the US president to correct this serious mistake.”

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the US statement was “based solely on populism”, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused “third parties” of seeking to politicize the debate.

“The politicization of the discussions which should be led by historians and used as a tool of intervention against our country by third parties has not benefited anyone,” Erdogan said in a letter to the Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul.

“Words cannot change or rewrite history.” We have nothing to learn from anyone about our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We entirely reject this claim based solely on populism.# 1915Events – Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) April 24, 2021

Armenia

In a letter to Biden, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenians around the world welcome his statement.

“I greatly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step on the path to recognition of truth, historical justice and invaluable support for the descendants of the victims of the Armenian genocide,” Pashinyan wrote.

Pashinyan also tweeted that it was “an important day for all Armenians”.

“The United States has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protect human rights and universal values,” he said.

It is an important day for all Armenians. Following resolutions passed by the U.S. Congress in 2019, President Biden honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The United States has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protect human rights and universal values – Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) April 24, 2021

Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, which fought the Armenian forces in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year, called Biden’s statement “unfortunate” and said it “distorted the historical facts” of what had happened.

“Those who politicize the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’ remain silent about the massacre of over 500,000 people by Armenian armed groups at the time,” the ministry said.

Faik Oztrak, spokesperson for the Turkish opposition party CHP

In a statement, Oztrak said the Biden administration’s description of the genocide killings “has gone down in history as a grave mistake.”

“Recent statements against Turkey and measures against our country … show how far Turkey has been driven by the short-sighted foreign policy pursued by the government.”

Garo Paylan, Armenian deputy in the Turkish parliament

“When Turkey faces the Armenian genocide, it doesn’t matter what other countries or parliaments have to say,” Paylan said.

“We must bring the pain of the Armenian people, to the land they belong to, to Turkey. We must face the pain of the Armenian people and we must alleviate it with justice. The Armenian people are waiting for justice. “

Nancy Pelosi, US Congressman

Pelosi, the Democratic majority House leader, said that “our hearts are filled with joy that President Biden has taken the historic step” of recognizing the killings as an act of genocide.

“To commemorate this solemn day of remembrance, let us pledge to always stand firm against hatred and violence wherever we see them and commit ourselves once again to building a future of hope, peace and freedom for all children of the world. world, ”she said in a statement. declaration.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Congressman

Ocasio-Cortez said American recognition was “long overdue.”

“Telling the truth and fully recognizing injustice can be one of the most important steps towards healing,” she tweeted.

Speaking the truth and fully recognizing the injustice can be one of the most important steps towards healing. Recognizing the Armenian Genocide is long overdue, and I hope this day brings some degree of peace to affected families and communities as we move forward together. https://t.co/2HCRViIRqi – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2021

Ted Lieu, US Congressman

Lieu said former US presidents “were afraid to recognize the Armenian genocide” – and thanked Biden “for doing so”.

“Your courageous leadership makes the world a better place,” Lieu said on Twitter.