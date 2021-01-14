Raven queen goes missing, Britain verifies prophecy
LONDON – They beat and suck, scream and recover. They hold the future of the kingdom, some say, in their formidable beak. And now one of them – their queen, Merlina – has been reclassified to AWOL’s MIA, heralding the dreaded redemption of a so-called prophecy dating back to the time of King Charles II in the 17th century: When crows leave the Tower of London, the building will collapse and the kingdom with it.
At least that is the story so far, a mixture of myth, invention and commercialism that has elevated the resident crow colony of the famous London Prison and Palace on the north bank of the Thames to a status rare: wing cut guard of national destiny, tourist magnets.
Most people, including the scarlet-clad Tower Guardians known as Beefeaters, ironically dismiss the prophecy as invented fiction in Victorian Britain in the 19th century.
But, given the other tales confronting the earth – Covid-19 at its deadliest since the pandemic began unfolding from distant China a year ago; the traumas and tribulations of Brexit; the resulting fraying of ties between the UK – could it not be said that the omen is already coming true?
The worry tremors date back to December, when Christopher Skaife, the tower crows master, noticed that Merlina was absent without permission from the rest of the group – Jubilee, Harris, Gripp, Rocky, Erin and Poppy. At first, he said, he wasn’t too worried because she was a “free-spirited crow who has been known to leave the tower compound on several occasions.
“But I’m her boyfriend, and so she normally comes back to us, but this time she didn’t, so I’m afraid she’s not with us anymore,” he told the BBC.
In a statement Wednesday, the Tower of London guards confirmed his suspicions. “Merlina’s continued absence tells us that she may have sadly passed away,” tower officials said.
For prophecy watchers, there has been a turning point. To fulfill the omen, the number of crows must fall below six – the minimum dictated by royal decree. Ravenmaster Skaife had kept an extra bird, a familiar concept within a broader prescription of royal continuity that directs couples to create “an heir and a spare” when they extend the royal family with the creation of offspring.
“We now have seven ravens here at the tower, one more than the six required, so we have no immediate plans to fill the vacant Merlina position,” tower officials said. Nonetheless, the Wandering Queen “will be sadly missed by her fellow ravens, the master of the crows and all of us in the tower community.”
The interweaving of the ravens’ fates with those of the nation could have been predicted last August, when concerns over the coronavirus pandemic stripped the Tower of London of some of its legions of visitors.
Crows – sometimes collectively referred to as “wickedness” – were bored and worried without the litter of human contact that kept them in snacks in addition to a regular diet that included mice, chicks, meat and cookies. soaked in animal blood. They have also been said to yearn for the stimulation of a human audience for their party tricks which include mimicry.
One of the crows, Thor, before Merlina’s arrival in 2007, reportedly greeted visiting Russian President Vladimir V. Putin by saying hello. Mr. Putin was “rather surprised”, The Guardian reported.
Mr Putin would not have been the first person to have been taken aback – or perhaps to have seen close parallels to Russia’s own history – at the tower, known for a history of incarceration dating back to the 12th century, often as a prelude to beheading and other forms of execution. His many convicted former students included two wives of Henry VIII; the so-called Tower Princes who disappeared there in the 15th century and were allegedly murdered by their uncle, King Richard III; and the Nazi fugitive Rudolf Hess in 1941.
In addition, of the estimated three million annual visitors (pre-pandemic), many flocked there not only to delve into the bloody history, but also to marvel at the well-kept crown jewels.
The Tower of London closed to visitors on December 16, as the latest wave of coronavirus cases intensified. But even before that, and before Merlina’s disappearance, the impact of the drop in visitors had worried wardens like Ravenmaster Skaife.
“The tower is only the tower when people are there,” he told The Sun newspaper last year. “Ravens have always been so important to the tower because they have been surrounded by myths and legends. We really need people to come back to help the crows.
