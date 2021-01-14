Raven queen goes missing, Britain verifies prophecy

LONDON – They beat and suck, scream and recover. They hold the future of the kingdom, some say, in their formidable beak. And now one of them – their queen, Merlina – has been reclassified to AWOL’s MIA, heralding the dreaded redemption of a so-called prophecy dating back to the time of King Charles II in the 17th century: When crows leave the Tower of London, the building will collapse and the kingdom with it.

At least that is the story so far, a mixture of myth, invention and commercialism that has elevated the resident crow colony of the famous London Prison and Palace on the north bank of the Thames to a status rare: wing cut guard of national destiny, tourist magnets.

Most people, including the scarlet-clad Tower Guardians known as Beefeaters, ironically dismiss the prophecy as invented fiction in Victorian Britain in the 19th century.

But, given the other tales confronting the earth – Covid-19 at its deadliest since the pandemic began unfolding from distant China a year ago; the traumas and tribulations of Brexit; the resulting fraying of ties between the UK – could it not be said that the omen is already coming true?