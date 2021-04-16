Raúl Castro steps down as leader of the Cuban Communist Party
MEXICO – Raúl Castro announced on Friday that he was handing over the leadership of the ruling Communist Party in Cuba to a young generation “full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit”, leaving the island nation without Castro in a leadership role for the first time in over 60 years.
Mr Castro, who turns 90 in June, reiterated his long-awaited intention to step down in a speech to kick off the Communist Party Congress on Friday. He is expected to officially step down and announce his replacement before the end of the conference on Monday.
After serving two terms as President of Cuba, Mr. Castro resigned from this office in 2018, replaced by its handpicked successor, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
Cuban leaders are likely to announce further reforms at the party congress, allowing more free market activity and reorienting the country’s economy further from the austere, state-run model put in place after the revolution that brought Mr. Castro and his brother Fidel, in power in 1959.
Communist Party has no choice but to reform or face growing discontent in Cuba faces its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, after the fall of the Soviet Union. By ushering in a new, younger political class, Mr Castro hopes to put the country on the right track to fully embrace and implement the economic reforms he has introduced in the years since his brother Fidel – the leader of the revolution – died five years ago.
Mr. Castro is seen as more pragmatic than Fidel, more willing to distance Cuba from the communist model championed by his brother, which provided the country with major development successes, including high literacy rates and quality health care for all Cubans, but the economy is in shambles.
“Of course, Raúl will continue to have influence, as Deng Xiaoping did when he resigned,” said Carlos Alzugaray, a party insider and former Cuban government diplomat, referring to the Chinese revolutionary leader who took over after Mao Zedong and led China through a period of widespread market reform.
Mr. Alzugaray added that on fundamental issues such as relations with the United States and important economic issues, Mr. Castro could intervene upon retirement. But it is unlikely to interfere with the day-to-day management of Cuba.
“It won’t be a clean thing, it’s not the way the system works in Cuba,” Alzugaray said. “It’s not like in the United States where former presidents have no influence once they leave office.”
Mr Castro announced in 2016 that he would step down from his post as General Secretary of the Communist Party at this year’s party convention, in order to hand over power to a younger generation. The Secretary General is the most powerful post in Cuba, more powerful than the Presidency, considered the second highest post.
Mr. Díaz-Canel will likely be elected as the new secretary general of the Communist Party over the weekend, consolidating his leadership over Cuba. The two roles are often occupied by the same person, Fidel having chaired both positions for about thirty years.
The young members are expected to be elected to the 17-member Politburo before the end of the party congress, which will further clarify the body of what Cubans call the “historic generation,” the veterans of the armed revolution.
Cuba has been ruled for decades by an aging political class, many of whom started the revolution in the 1950s and are seen as resistant to the reforms Mr. Castro tried to push forward.
Maria Abi-Habib reported from Mexico City. Ed Agustin has contributed from Havana, Cuba.
Source link