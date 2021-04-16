Raúl Castro steps down as leader of the Cuban Communist Party

MEXICO – Raúl Castro announced on Friday that he was handing over the leadership of the ruling Communist Party in Cuba to a young generation “full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit”, leaving the island nation without Castro in a leadership role for the first time in over 60 years.

Mr Castro, who turns 90 in June, reiterated his long-awaited intention to step down in a speech to kick off the Communist Party Congress on Friday. He is expected to officially step down and announce his replacement before the end of the conference on Monday.

After serving two terms as President of Cuba, Mr. Castro resigned from this office in 2018, replaced by its handpicked successor, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Cuban leaders are likely to announce further reforms at the party congress, allowing more free market activity and reorienting the country’s economy further from the austere, state-run model put in place after the revolution that brought Mr. Castro and his brother Fidel, in power in 1959.