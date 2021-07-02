Rapper Cashh was kicked out of the UK seven years ago. Now he’s back with “Return Of The Man”.

“It was a crazy experience, but I know it’s an experience I needed to move forward in my life.”

Speaking of the eviction, Cashh admitted that it gave him a lifetime experience. “It humbled me,” he told BuzzFeed News. “It made me a lot more vigilant and militant. It made me a lot more vulnerable.”

But his life hasn’t been all fun and playful, and he has had to face one of the most difficult experiences anyone could face at the worst possible time. Having lived most of his young life in the UK – and creating a buzz around his music under the name Cashtastic – the Home Office deported him to Jamaica in 2014.

His brother is not his only musical inspiration. What inspired him was the ability to entertain and educate at the same time. With this, he strives to drop gems – even if only a few. “Being able to put stories together – especially from real experiences – is one of my favorite things about making music,” he said.

Like many people, Cashh said his favorite older brother had inspired him to get into music – he told BuzzFeed News he was “that kid who was always with him in the studio or at home”. chance to put a verse on a song.

That’s part of why he seems to have lived so much: he trusted himself and sailed the world from a young age, surrounding himself with people older than himself. These experiences are even documented by one of those elders who took him dancing in the intro to his 2020 track “Trench Baby”.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News via Zoom, Cashh said he grew up around the holidays. Some of her earliest musical memories are lying in bed at night and hearing music playing from a distance, but being too young to attend. It didn’t take long, however, for him to go witness these dances himself: by his own estimate, the first time he attended a party was between 3 and 4 years old.

Cashh, the 27-year-old rapper from south London, appears to have lived so much longer than the number of years his age suggests. Although he grew up in the UK, he was actually born in the Park Lane area of ​​Kingston, Jamaica, and his musical journey arguably started there, in the very heart of Reggae and Dancehall music.

He returned to the UK five years later and changed his stage name from Cashtastic to, simply, Cashh.

“The move from Cashtastic to Cashh was really a step backwards,” he explained. “I started the game as Cashh. My real name is Cashief, so when you take out the ‘ief’ that’s where Cashh comes from.”

There was another element to the change, however – an element of growth and the feeling that it was no longer aligned with the Cashtastic name.

Cashh said he felt a lot more in tune with himself after the experience of returning to Jamaica and having time to understand each other better, and with that, when he returned to the UK , he wanted to stay as true to himself as possible.

Cashh’s latest project – the aptly titled mixtape The return of the immigrant, which will be released in August – has been in the works for five years. Due to his avowed perfectionist nature, Cashh has been recording and polishing the music for this project since he was in Jamaica.

Asked about the Jamaican version of the project – and how it has changed – our discussion turned to Afro-swing, and how it shares its core with dancehall, and then from there, to Drill’s introduction as its dominant UNITED KINGDOM.

This new sound made Cashh feel like he had to strike a balance between the more melodic music he made in Jamaica and that more gritty, raw sound that he knew his music would accompany.

Now, with some new music on the horizon, we’ve talked about its recording process. It’s pretty unorthodox: Cashh prefers to be in the studio with the producer while the beat is being made, but even when that’s not possible, he likes to be in the studio the first time he hears a beat. He doesn’t write either – at least not in the typical sense of sitting down and putting a pen on paper. Instead, he does everything in his head based on his gut reaction to anything he hears.

“It could be melodies that come, it could be flow patterns, it could be a few things that come to me,” Cashh explained. “But I have to write it down the first time I hear the music.”

He then fills in the gaps from there with the lyrics – and he likes to do it all in the dark. It’s to concentrate. When he’s recording he doesn’t want to be distracted by anything.

Apart from music, Cashh has a lot to do. There’s a documentary in the works, he’s launching a clothing line called The Proud Immigrant, and a lot more. But despite being reserved and busy, he still focuses on the music – and that’s what he wants others to focus on as well.

“Anyone who’s ever been a huge fan of me and knows what I’ve been through… You don’t really get a second chance,” Cashh said. “But I feel like I have a second chance.”

With that comes a kindness and a desire to deliver to all those people who still support him – and, in that regard, the music speaks for itself.

Cashh’s single ‘Return of the Man’ is out now.