Rapid COVID tests land in Elon Musk’s Twitter crosshair

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk tweeted that he might have Covid-19 and renewed his conspiratorial post on the virus that has infected nearly 53 million people.

“Something extremely wrong is going on,” the managing director wrote on Thursday. “Has been tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. “

The billionaire said he has performed a series of rapid antigen tests, which produce results in 15 minutes and are cheaper but less reliable than polymerase chain reaction tests. He is now waiting for the results of the latter type of test, which takes longer to process.

Something extremely wrong is happening. Has been tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid BD antigen test. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Musk, 49, wrote that he was experiencing symptoms of a typical cold, describing them as “nothing unusual so far.”

The CEO has at times been dismissive and sowed doubts about Covid-19, questioning the virality of the disease and claiming that death rates are exaggerated. In March, he predicted there would be nearly zero new cases in the United States by April. Around 150,000 cases are currently reported in the country every day.

Musk appeared to cast doubt on the extent of the infections in a follow-up tweet, saying false positives would track the number of tests performed and the rate of daily testing in the United States had “turned ballistic.”

Tesla shares fell 0.7% to $ 408.70 at 9.48 a.m. in New York.

Musk regularly travels aboard his private jet between Tesla’s work sites and the rocket company he runs, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. His plane touched down in Berlin last week, where he conducted in-person interviews. with candidates to work in the factory that Tesla is building. near the German capital.

Germany is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus and this month closed bars, restaurants and leisure facilities, while keeping businesses open. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has urged citizens to minimize social contact and avoid non-essential travel.

Tesla was forced to temporarily halt work on its plant, which had just opened near Shanghai earlier this year, although it was the closure of its main plant in the United States that fueled controversy. The company resisted idling until local officials called the Fremont, Calif. Facility a public health risk.

Musk then denounced the shutdown orders, calling them fascist and anti-democratic. After the California county where the plant is located initially told Tesla it couldn’t reopen, the company filed a lawsuit and the CEO threatened to relocate its business to other states.

Production restarted before the county gave the green light and the lawsuit was subsequently dropped.

Tesla came out of the shutdown on a stock market tear, replacing Toyota Motor Corp. in July to become the world’s most valuable automaker. Although the company reported record quarterly vehicle deliveries last month, it is recognized that it will be difficult to meet its goal of delivering more than 500,000 cars to customers this year. Toyota and Volkswagen AG, by comparison, sell more than 10 million vehicles a year.

Musk wrote that the rapid antigen tests he took were from “BD,” likely referring to Becton Dickinson and Co. The company has received emergency use clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration. in July.

The regulator then said the test was designed to detect fragments of the virus’s core antigens – the proteins that surround the virus’s genetic material – in nasal swabs from people suspected of having Covid-19 within the first five days. following the onset of symptoms. .

Positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses, the agency said. Negative results should be considered “presumed”, do not exclude the possibility of coronavirus infection and “should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions”.

If it happens to me, it happens to others. I receive PCR tests from separate labs. The results will take approximately 24 hours. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

While no diagnostic test is perfect, PCR tests are considered the gold standard in terms of accuracy. They look for tiny fragments of the virus’s nucleic acids in a person’s sample. But they also have drawbacks. They are very technical, expensive, and usually take several hours or days for a person to receive the results.

Musk wrote that he would receive his in about 24 hours.

